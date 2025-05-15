Breaking news… a new bill has been introduced to abolish the EPA. Will it pass and what does that mean for the future of the environment? Watch as Erin and Suzanne ponder the possibilities, along with trying to reckon with PFAS regulations.
TBR Live! May 15
Can We Live Without The EPA?
May 15, 2025
The Brockovich Report LIVE
Listen to environmental activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich & journalist Suzanne Boothby as they shed light on everyday people and everyday toxic issues. Get the #truthunfiltered about what's really happening in communities across the country and the policies that shape our future. By the People, For the People, We the People can and will get it done.
