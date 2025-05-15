The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
29

TBR Live! May 15

Can We Live Without The EPA?
Suzanne Boothby's avatar
Erin Brockovich's avatar
Suzanne Boothby
and
Erin Brockovich
May 15, 2025
1
29
Share
Transcript

Breaking news… a new bill has been introduced to abolish the EPA. Will it pass and what does that mean for the future of the environment? Watch as Erin and Suzanne ponder the possibilities, along with trying to reckon with PFAS regulations.

Get more from Erin Brockovich in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture