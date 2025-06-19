The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
1

TBR Live! June 19

Erin's Birthday Is Coming Up. But How Old Does She Feel? Learn How Nature and Her ChildHood Influence Her Work. How She Got The Job in Hinkley, &... She Talks About the Biker Dude From the Movie.
Suzanne Boothby's avatar
Erin Brockovich's avatar
Suzanne Boothby
and
Erin Brockovich
Jun 19, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Yes, swearing is a sign of intelligence… Read the research here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Brockovich Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture