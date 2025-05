A Second Water Crisis in Virginia’s Capital City? What’s Going On? Get the scoop from Erin and Suzanne as they discuss why water issues are so prevalent throughout the country and what you can do about it. Plus, meet out special guests…

And if you are curious about what kind of water is coming out of your tap, try this resource: https://www.ewg.org/tapwater

Closed sign posted on local business, Sugar & Twine, and throughout the Richmond, VA, area during their second water crisis in 2025.