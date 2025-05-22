The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

TBR Live! May 22

The Most Affordable Housing in America? Flint, Michigan. WTF.
Suzanne Boothby
Erin Brockovich
May 22, 2025
Today, we talked about the situation in Flint—and the real reason why homes are so “affordable.” Don’t even ask about their water bills. Residents in Flint pay some of the highest prices in the country. We have to focus not just on the problems, but on real solutions. We can be the ones to save ourselves and help our communities have better access to clean drinking water. #themoreyouknow #truthunfiltered

Here are some supplemental articles for those who want to dive deeper.

This City Was Just Named the Most Affordable for Home Buyers—and It Has the Lowest Cost of Living Index in the U.S.

EPA: Flint Water is Safe Again, but Residents Say Trust is Still Broken.

EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements October 2024

Milwaukee Struggles Through Growing Lead Crisis—with federal help nowhere to be found

Ohio Lawmakers Want to Replace all of the State’s Lead Water Lines

Getting The Lead Out: Removing Lead Pipes Would Yield Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars In Health Benefits

