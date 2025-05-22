TBR Live! May 22

Today, we talked about the situation in Flint—and the real reason why homes are so “affordable.” Don’t even ask about their water bills. Residents in Flint pay some of the highest prices in the country. We have to focus not just on the problems, but on real solutions. We can be the ones to save ourselves and help our communities have better access to clean drinking water. #themoreyouknow #truthunfiltered

