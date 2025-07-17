The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

TBR Live! July 17

On Being Present & Being Your Own Ally As Budget & Staffing Cuts Move Forward In the Federal Gov
Suzanne Boothby
and
Erin Brockovich
Jul 17, 2025
In Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar, the quote goes, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars / But in ourselves.”

Today, we talked about getting connected to our own instincts and how that preparedness can help us moving forward—whether it’s fighting an environmental issue or just being prepared for more unpredictable weather. The storm is here.

The …

