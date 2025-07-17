TBR Live! July 17

In Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar, the quote goes, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars / But in ourselves.”
Today, we talked about getting connected to our own instincts and how that preparedness can help us moving forward—whether it’s fighting an environmental issue or just being prepared for more unpredictable weather. The storm is here.
The …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Brockovich Report to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.