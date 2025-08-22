The Brockovich Report

TBR Live 8/22/25

Let's Talk About Simple Steps to Protect Your Water, How To Prepare For Both Small and Large Water Issues & More
Erin Brockovich
Suzanne Boothby
Aug 22, 2025
Thanks to everyone who joined the live today with Erin & Suzanne! We had so many comments and if we didn’t get to address them, please write a comment here, and we’ll do our best to keep the convo going.

Here’s more info about the outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

Let us know if there are other specifics you want us to talk about on future LIVES.

