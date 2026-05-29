The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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ERIN BROCKOVICH ON DATA CENTERS PLUS MORE BREAKING NEWS

A recording from Erin Brockovich and Jim Acosta's live video
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Jim Acosta's avatar
Erin Brockovich and Jim Acosta
May 29, 2026

I joined Jim Acosta today to talk more about the explosion of data centers across this country.

In my more than 30 years of working with communities, I’ve learned that when my email inbox starts to clog up with the same message, something is up.

That’s how this whole map project got going. It’s always about the PEOPLE. You had concerns and I wanted to make sure we create some kind of civic infrastructure to track what’s happening.

We have more than 3,000 reports and thousands more submissions that I’ll be sorting through this weekend.

https://brockovichdatacenter.com

Let’s keep talking about this important issue. Stay loud!

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