The Brockovich Report

Water Problems Prevail In Watts & Jackson
Why Do Communities Struggle To Find An Agency Or Elected Officials Willing To Admit Fault Or Help Them Clean Up Their Water?
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
1
A Hidden Report & Confirmation That Chemicals Spread To 16 States
More Updates From The East Palestine Train Disaster
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
Just A Little Rocket Fuel Residue In Our Fresh Food?
New Investigation Confirms Perchlorate Is Still Showing Up In Food. Why Have Regulations Been Delayed So Long For This Chemical?
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
Local Love: We Won't Back Down
How Communities Across the Country Are Fighting Against Water Polluters Right Now. Plus, A Brief Look At Pollution In The Seine.
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby

July 2024

How Our Health Hangs In The Balance
U.S. Towns Are Like Ticking Time Bombs Waiting For Terrible News About PFAS. Here's What You Can Do About It.
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
3
It's A Hot Sewage Summer
From Virginia to California, Sewage Spills Impact Recreational Waterways
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
Why Slashing Water Infrastructure Funding Is A Bad Idea
Clean Water Is A Public Safety Issue!
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
A River Runs Through
Last Year, SCOTUS Weakened The Clean Water Act; Now New Research Shows That About 55% of Water Flowing Out of Rivers Is Vulnerable To Pollution
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
2

June 2024

Breaking: Supreme Court Overturns Chevron Decision
Here Are The Environmental Implications & Also A Nepo Baby Story....
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
1
We Need To Talk About Neonics
These Popular Insecticides Are Linked To Pollinator Loss, Water & Soil Contamination, Even Human Health Issues
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
The Top 10 Most Polluted Beaches 🌊
Is Everybody Going Surfing... In Water That Could Make Them Sick?!
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
Fish Out Of Water
Alaska Asked To Revise Its Limits On Toxic Pollutants In The State’s Waters To Ensure Those Who Eat Fish Are Safe, But Fishing Across The Country Can Be…
  
Erin Brockovich
 and 
Suzanne Boothby
2
