Water Problems Prevail In Watts & Jackson
Why Do Communities Struggle To Find An Agency Or Elected Officials Willing To Admit Fault Or Help Them Clean Up Their Water?
11 hrs ago
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
13
A Hidden Report & Confirmation That Chemicals Spread To 16 States
More Updates From The East Palestine Train Disaster
Aug 21
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
20
Just A Little Rocket Fuel Residue In Our Fresh Food?
New Investigation Confirms Perchlorate Is Still Showing Up In Food. Why Have Regulations Been Delayed So Long For This Chemical?
Aug 14
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
23
Local Love: We Won't Back Down
How Communities Across the Country Are Fighting Against Water Polluters Right Now. Plus, A Brief Look At Pollution In The Seine.
Aug 7
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
18
July 2024
How Our Health Hangs In The Balance
U.S. Towns Are Like Ticking Time Bombs Waiting For Terrible News About PFAS. Here's What You Can Do About It.
Jul 31
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
22
It's A Hot Sewage Summer
From Virginia to California, Sewage Spills Impact Recreational Waterways
Jul 24
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
15
Why Slashing Water Infrastructure Funding Is A Bad Idea
Clean Water Is A Public Safety Issue!
Jul 17
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
22
A River Runs Through
Last Year, SCOTUS Weakened The Clean Water Act; Now New Research Shows That About 55% of Water Flowing Out of Rivers Is Vulnerable To Pollution
Jul 4
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
14
June 2024
Breaking: Supreme Court Overturns Chevron Decision
Here Are The Environmental Implications & Also A Nepo Baby Story....
Jun 28
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
25
We Need To Talk About Neonics
These Popular Insecticides Are Linked To Pollinator Loss, Water & Soil Contamination, Even Human Health Issues
Jun 26
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
12
The Top 10 Most Polluted Beaches 🌊
Is Everybody Going Surfing... In Water That Could Make Them Sick?!
Jun 19
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
29
Fish Out Of Water
Alaska Asked To Revise Its Limits On Toxic Pollutants In The State’s Waters To Ensure Those Who Eat Fish Are Safe, But Fishing Across The Country Can Be…
Jun 12
•
Erin Brockovich
and
Suzanne Boothby
15
