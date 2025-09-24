The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courtney Courtney's avatar
Courtney Courtney
3d

Live in Alexandria also in Madison County and we frequently experience discolored water as well. I have heard of many residents of the town getting their water tested with differing results. Personally we will not drink the water in our home.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nicole Schuyler Kapuscinski's avatar
Nicole Schuyler Kapuscinski
4dEdited

My mom contracted an incurable disease at the age of 6 from groundwater contamination in 1960s in Anderson, Madison County, Indiana. I was forced to watch my mom and family suffer my entire life due to the damages the contaminated water caused. It was common knowledge in my family that the groundwater caused my mom's health problems. At the beginning of the Pandemic my mom was placed on the liver transplant list. She decided not to proceed with the surgery because it would lower her quality of life.

My mother Deborah Bilbrey Romine died 11/1/2024.

During the same time frame October-November 2024, the City of Anderson's Water Department Director Neal McKee said our finished water had tested high in PFAS for several years. I didn't put it together till Bri and I were doing all the research about Water Contamination. Once she found the Superfund Site Information that was the moment I realized the severity of the Water situation in Anderson, Indiana. We mapped the sites.

It was Feb-March 2025 when I learned that the Wheeler Ave Water Plant had been added to the Superfund Site in 2018. Then I saw the EPA Documents that showed that our water had been testing high in PFAS since the 80s. AND my mom just happened to drink the water at her home on the website that just happened to be located next to Superfund Site Prime Battery and a mile from ALAC. Plus, her tap came from the Wheeler Ave Water Plant.

April 2025, we had our EPA Meeting that they cancelled on us.

(Bri/Me & my husband Aaron/Callahan/Crumes/Etchison)

May 2025, The EPA realized they had to respond to all of us and had their own Town Hall. The Herald Bulletin wrote that we challenged them.

Now I know what I know, and I also figured out that the City of Anderson Government Officials allowed Homeless Encampments to sit on top of the NPL Superfund Site Pre-Pandemic. I took a group of volunteers back in the location in October 2023. The area was filled with water bottles full of pee, and misc. trash debris. We had to get the city involved and it cost taxpayers $100,000 to clean up. Fastforward and it took a handful of us to challenge the EPA for some answers to get any type of response.

Here we are, and my mom is also dead. I can't help but think the water helped kill my mom. AND by acquiesce City and County Officials have known the water is contaminated. Some of them have known since the 1960s, but local officials want to play coy. The kicker to all the funds we just got is that the infrastructure will still be running through the contaminated Wheeler Water Plant on the NPL Site until the NEW Water Plant is built.

The State officials recommended to put money into what we got and not build a new facility. Our water technically isn't getting fixed by City Officials, but it's great word play. People see all the money, and they think it's getting fixed. The reality is it's not getting fixed.

Then to top it off it will be another 2-4 years before the EPA makes a determination into who contaminated the water. Even though it was just as much the City of Anderson as it is the Businesses on the list of 100+ potential sources sent by way of email from Indiana House District 36 Kyle Pierce who has since recanted his email. We will be lucky if the EPA doesn't stall again or start back over from scratch as they throw out the other reports that cost us a lot of money when they were created. Back to square 0, and the people are getting screwed and not the elected officials or whoever is getting paid from the contracts.

Thank You!

11th Generation American Melungeon & Disgruntled Combat Veteran

Nicole (Schuyler) Kapuscinski

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Erin Brockovich and others
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture