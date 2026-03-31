The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Levi's avatar
Levi
5d

When I express concern about data centers to people here in CA central valley they say What's that?? If I try to explain they usually say I love ai it makes searching on my phone so much easier. Some use Chat GBT. It does all the work for them. That's the average mindset! I'm bookmarking this for when it happens here.

Erin Brockovitch is a Hero! Thank you!

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Indie's avatar
Indie
5d

“They paved paradise & put up a parking lot” was the 1st thing that popped in my head when I read your latest headline, Erin. Wishing you as much happiness as we can all find amidst the craziness.

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