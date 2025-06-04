The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
21h

I never realized how much water a supercomputer takes. Human needs should come before artificial intelligence's.

William's avatar
William
1d

Beyond evil and vile to do this for his ridiculous A.I. illegal as hell. But its just now being brought to light. F these evil dastardly killing people at will. They will never care about others, EVER! IMPEACH TRUMP NOW!

