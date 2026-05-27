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The Icarian's avatar
The Icarian
5d

And ask if AI is so great why hasn’t it designed resource efficient data centers?

And ask what the data centers are actually doing. Bitcoin mining, anyone?

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Arletta Jackson's avatar
Arletta Jackson
5d

Is anyone else thinking these centers aren't strictly for AI infrastructure, but for surveillance? All the data collected by all of America's Flock cameras, traffic cameras, future CBDC endeavors, etc., has to be collected, collated, and disseminated from somewhere, right?

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