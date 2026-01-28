The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aa Hartley's avatar
Aa Hartley
11h

Thank you for this. Everyone needs to understand “they” don’t “care” about “us”.

Reply
Share
Tanea Stephens's avatar
Tanea Stephens
10h

Thank you for keeping the conversation alive, Erin. It’s maddening. I do wish the shower head company listed a specifications data sheet on which chemicals are filtered out. The website doesn’t mention that it filters pfas or chlorination byproduct chemicals, so it makes me weary. Perhaps shower filters have little oversight, too and that’s why they don’t report which “other chemicals” they filter. I do appreciate that they are trying to fill the information gap.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Erin Brockovich and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture