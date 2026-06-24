The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Black Raven
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Data centers cause significant environmental and community harms, including massive water consumption for cooling (often millions of gallons daily), high energy demands that strain grids, and air/noise pollution from backup generators. They also drive habitat destruction, create heat islands, and can lead to higher electricity bills for local residents. Here is a breakdown of the specific harms caused by data centers:

Environmental and Resource Harms Water Depletion & Contamination: Data centers use millions of gallons of potable water for evaporative cooling, which can deplete local water supplies and stress water infrastructure.

High Energy Consumption: Data centers consume vast amounts of electricity, often straining local power grids and increasing dependence on fossil fuels.

Carbon Emissions: Data center operations and their associated energy use contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

Habitat Destruction: The construction of large-scale, rural, or suburban data center campuses requires significant land, destroying local ecosystems. Public Health and Quality of Life Harms.

Noise Pollution: Constant, 24/7 noise from cooling fans and generators, which can exceed 90 decibels, leads to stress, sleep disruption, and reduced quality of life for nearby residents.

Air Pollution: Backup diesel generators produce harmful emissions, including nitrogen oxides NO_{x} and fine particulate matter, contributing to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and cancer risk. Light Pollution: Large, 24/7 exterior lighting at hyperscale sites disrupts wildlife and human circadian rhythms.

Chemical Hazards: Improper handling of coolant and battery chemicals can contaminate local water systems.

Community and Economic HarmsRising Energy Costs: The immense power demand from data centers can lead to higher electricity rates for surrounding residential and business consumers. Limited Economic Benefit: While data centers are large, they create very few permanent jobs per acre, failing to provide significant local employment despite the massive infrastructure footprint. Inequitable Siting: Often located near vulnerable communities, these facilities introduce health risks without offering proportional benefits.

Operational HarmsHardware Damage: Internal heat generation, if cooling fails, can cause equipment failure and data loss. Note: Some AI data centers are specifically identified as having a higher, more intense environmental impact compared to traditional data centers, particularly regarding energy and water usage.

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Black Raven
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Americans should be protesting like the Albanians 🇦🇱 non stop to tell these billionaire oligarchs ENOUGH. You've done enough damage. GO AWAY. And we must also hold the politicians accountable too. Their greed is helping to ruin this country. It's diabolical.

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