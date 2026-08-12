The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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James K's avatar
James K
2d

Keep up the good work. Maybe the next Congress will investigate this.

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Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
2d

Three classic examples of not only a United States only matter, but a global phenomenon.

And with the increasing of AI data centers, the burden and infrastructure toll on the municipal systems is seemingly heading for a state of eventual collapse.

The checklist is definitely worth acting upon.

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