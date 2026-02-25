The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Beck Marcotte's avatar
Stephen Beck Marcotte
3h

Wastewater and storm water collection/management infrastructure in old cities is one of the most challenging problems to solve in civil engineering. The bigger and older the city is, the harder the problem is to solve (e.g. NYC, Boston, Quebec, London, Paris).

Reply
Share
Angell Deer's avatar
Angell Deer
3h

Yes we need a different kind of politics… https://angelldeerwisdom.substack.com/p/a-new-kind-of-politics-for-life?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture