The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Alexis Kelley's avatar
Alexis Kelley
2dEdited

It’s so infuriating and depressing, but I copied your actions and I’ll start using my 5 Calls app tomorrow

— anyone who doesn’t know about the 5 Calls app, it’s incredible. You open it up, there are numbers of issues, and you can also write in your own issues, then it gives you your representatives both in the house and the Senate and their phone numbers to call. They say it’s best not to mention more than two issues at a time, but you can make a number of calls. You can make calls all day if you’re so inclined.

Below is the link for 5 Calls

https://5calls.org/issue/voting-rights-gerrymandering-supreme-court/

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Susan Harvey's avatar
Susan Harvey
2d

85 seconds till midnight

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