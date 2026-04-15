The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Constitutional Matters's avatar
Constitutional Matters
13h

Excellent research here thank you for sharing

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
12h

It feels like one step forward three steps back. We know the problem. We just don’t deal with it. Thank you for the investigation.

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