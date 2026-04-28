The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah K's avatar
Leah K
5d

My daughter is researching PFAS remediation at the UofMN. She was just awarded a NSF grant to help fund her PhD. The announcement of the firing of the entire NSF board was worrisome on Monday. Let's hope the grant will be honored. Either way, she has funding via the 3M settlement and partnerships with local fresh water nonprofits. They are making some progress in the breakdown of the Chlorine-Flourine bonds that render PFAS a “forever chemical” for now. Hopefully it won't always be the case. The common sense solution would be to stop producing it and find a safer alternative. Regulating Data centers is essential and Congress needs to act. My mini Erin Brockovich can only do so much. Thanks for inspiring her with your tireless advocacy!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Erin Brockovich
NRS STL's avatar
NRS STL
6d

These are NOT good for humans, which includes the billionaires who can see nothing other than money for themselves in these self-inflicted disasters.

Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture