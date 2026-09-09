The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Colleen Wetteland's avatar
Colleen Wetteland
4d

We really can not AFFORD to have data centers use our water! I just read another report that says the Gunnison river may be dry by October! This has to STOP!

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S Campbell's avatar
S Campbell
4d

I believe the only thing to do now is NOT allow DCs. There needs to be a ban on NEW DCs and some sort of "watch" on resources used by existing ones.

The owners/developers keep talking about how technology will develop so resource needs will drop significantly. Well, those innovations need to come before any new DCs.

Doing what we've been doing will literally place the world in a huge Tragedy of the Commons situation. It's suicidal.

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