The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
2d

Many thanks, Erin, for this investigative journalism that we'll NEVER see from the MSM. We have 5,400 Data Centers already in the US, each requiring at least 50MW of electrical energy DAILY on ave. and 1-5 million galloons of water DAILY for evaporative cooling, leaving a toxic sludge to get rid of. The part almost no-one mentions is the 4,000,000,000 BTUs of waste heat generated DAILY that creates "heat islands" around them with temp's 15 degF higher than the surrounds. As for the AI generated from these monsters, we now have a nation more devoted to online gambling and automated warfare than reading, and our utter failure to think critically, which brought us the Mad King Donald the 1st and his merry fraudsters. "The Heat Will Kill you First". Jeff Goodell, 2023, and a Super El Nino already beginning. God help us!

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3 replies by Erin Brockovich and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1d

Thank you for this update on the water situation around the US. It seems that the public is intentionally supposed to be the last party to know what's happening/has happened to their water supply. Ignorance is not bliss, however. This situation where greed of the billionaires is put before the needs of the people must be addressed immediately.

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