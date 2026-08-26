The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham Lovelace's avatar
Graham Lovelace
1d

Brilliant reporting and excellent advice. Keep up the great work Erin and Suzanne!💪

Reply
Share
Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
1d

Sounds like the land grabbing mafia that thrive across Asia and South America.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture