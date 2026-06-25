The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Elle Teale's avatar
Elle Teale
3d

Omg this is so frightening. Why in the h*** with the fine for a large corporation be just $500?! That needs to change. Thank you so much for breaking down these facts!

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Marcia Miller's avatar
Marcia Miller
3d

thank you so much for this. I am forwarding on to my City Council members because we are hot and heavy with data centers here in the Columbus Ohio area.

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