The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Lucy-Furr's avatar
Lucy-Furr
5d

I agree that our senators should act on this immediately to protect our citizens!

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Dorothy Cat's avatar
Dorothy Cat
5d

Thank you for sharing!

I am sure Senator Warren would find this interesting as well.

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