The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wilder Wanderings's avatar
Wilder Wanderings
1d

Erin, when you write "we need private industry to foot the bill, not their neighbors"—this is exactly why I built the Persephone Engine.

It's a diagnostic tool that quantifies what EPA compliance metrics miss: whether communities and ecosystems can actually return to health after contamination, not just whether companies met minimum regulatory standards.

It measures return viability probability, extraction velocity vs remediation rate, and regulatory capture patterns—surfacing the difference between technical compliance and actual justice.

Perfect for legal teams and advocates who need to prove that paying fines isn't the same as paying for recovery when the damage is irreversible.

Dashboard here if you're interested: https://presentationdashboard.vercel.app/

Your work inspired this. Thank you for never giving up.

Reply
Share
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap's avatar
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
1d

Erin Brockovich, Knows Stuff! LOTS of STUFF, 🦉 We all NEED to Be aware of.. Erin is my Super Hero! So thrilled to find her here on SubStack !

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture