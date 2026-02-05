Last week, while most people in Griffin, Georgia, were getting ready for work, pouring coffee, and brushing their teeth—someone at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had a little problem.

A fuel spill. How much fuel? They would’t say for days.

[Earlier today, the EPA said it was 10,000 gallons.]

Why did it happen? They can’t tell you that either.

But here’s what I can tell you: more than 20,000 people in Griffin were suddenly told not to drink their tap water. Not even if they boiled it. Do NOT Drink.

Think about that for a moment. You turn on your faucet, the same faucet you’ve used your whole life, and suddenly the water that comes out might poison you.

This Isn’t the First Time (And That’s the Problem)

This incident isn’t some freak accident. The Flint River’s headwaters start right near the airport. Actually, let me be more specific—they’re under the airport, hidden in pipes beneath one of the world’s busiest airfields. Jet fuel and sewage from Hartsfield-Jackson have “repeatedly” contaminated these headwaters, according to reports.

Repeatedly.

That’s not the word you use for an accident. That’s the word you use for a pattern. That’s the word you use when nobody’s been held accountable.

The spill is still being quietly cleaned up. But news reports continue to point out the visible sheen of petroleum contamination can still be seen on the Flint River.

Gordon Rogers, the Flint Riverkeeper, told CBS News that both airport and Atlanta city officials have been unusually tight-lipped about the spill.

“The longer this goes, the more concerned we are about the magnitude of it,” he said. “We don’t know its duration and we don’t know its volume.”

The “do not consume” advisory in Griffin has been lifted but questions remain.

The Timeline of a Cover-Your-Ass Operation

Let’s walk through Friday’s events, because the timeline tells you everything you need to know about priorities:

8:30 a.m. - County fire officials notice something’s wrong

11:00 a.m. - Emergency management finally gets looped in (two and a half hours later)

Sometime after that - Griffin’s 20,000+ residents get told their tap water might poison them

Meanwhile, airport spokesperson Alnissa Ruiz-Craig said, that cleanup and mitigation were underway. That’s corporate-speak for “we’re really hoping this blows over quickly.”

Who Pays the Price?

Griffin shut down their water intakes from the Flint River. They scrambled to pull water from a Pike County reservoir instead. They opened fire hydrants to flush their entire system. They’re running tests to see if the water is safe.

All of this costs money. Money that comes from a city budget, which means it comes from taxpayers. The same taxpayers who can’t drink their water. The same taxpayers who have to buy bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth—all the things we take for granted every single day.

And who’s footing the bill for the airport’s “cleanup and mitigation”? I’d love to know.

The River Keeps Flowing

Here’s the kicker: the Flint River doesn’t stop at Griffin. It flows southwest, becomes one of Georgia’s major rivers, and eventually merges into the Apalachicola River in Florida.

How many more communities downstream are at risk? How far does this contamination spread?

When you dump jet fuel into a river system, you don’t just poison the water at the spill site. You send a toxic wave downstream to every town, every family, every kid who plays in that water.

What “Repeatedly” Really Means

Let’s go back to that word: “repeatedly.”

When something happens repeatedly, it means:

Someone knew it could happen

Someone didn’t fix it

Someone decided the risk was acceptable

Someone was wrong

The Flint River’s headwaters are buried under the airport. This isn’t a design that happened by accident—someone built it that way. And when you put critical water sources under an operation that uses jet fuel and generates sewage, you better have a failsafe. You better have a system so airtight that contamination is impossible.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. They have the resources to fix this mess. They have the engineering expertise. They have the money.

What they apparently don’t have is the will to fix this.

The Questions Nobody’s Answering

Since the airport can’t (or won’t) tell us how much fuel spilled or why it happened, let me ask the questions they should be answering:

1. What systemic failures allowed this to keep happening?

2. What’s the total environmental cost of this spill and all the previous ones?

3. What communities downstream have been exposed to contamination over the years?

4. What are you doing—RIGHT NOW—to make sure this never happens again?

This Is About Trust

When you tell 20,000 people they can’t drink their tap water, you’re not just creating an inconvenience. You’re breaking a fundamental social contract.

We pay our water bills. We pay our taxes. We trust that when we turn on the tap, what comes out won’t hurt us. That trust is sacred. And once it’s broken, it’s almost impossible to rebuild.

Ask the people of Flint, Michigan. They’ll tell you.

What Happens Next

Griffin is testing their water. The airport says cleanup is underway. Officials are monitoring the situation.

But let me clear monitoring isn’t preventing. Testing isn’t protecting. And “underway” isn’t the same as “completed and will never happen again.”

The people who live nearby this spill deserve answers. They deserve accountability. They deserve a guarantee that their tap water will never again carry jet fuel from an airport that can’t even tell them how much spilled or why.

And every community downstream on the Flint and Apalachicola rivers deserves the same.

We’ve Seen This Movie Before: The Red Hill Disaster Should Have Been Atlanta’s Wake-Up Call

If you think what happened in Atlanta is an isolated incident, let me tell you about Hawaii.

In November 2021, the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii leaked jet fuel into the drinking water system serving thousands of military families and Oahu residents. Nearly 20,000 gallons of JP-5 jet fuel spilled when a cart hit and cracked a fire suppression pipe—a pipe that had been holding fuel from an earlier leak that same year.

Sound familiar? It should.

The parallels between Red Hill and Atlanta:

1. “Repeatedly” is the operative word

Just like Hartsfield-Jackson has “repeatedly” contaminated the Flint River, the Navy’s records show at least 72 documented fuel releases from Red Hill its 80-year history. That’s more than 180,000 gallons of fuel released into Hawaii’s groundwater. The Navy has accepted 58 of those claims as legitimate spills.

Seventy-two releases. Let that sink in.

And just like Atlanta, officials kept assuring everyone it was fine. In 2014, after a 27,000-gallon spill at Red Hill, Navy officials looked concerned citizens in the eye and said, “We drink from the same aquifer as everyone, we would never poison our own people.”

Then in 2021, thousands of people got poisoned anyway.

2. The warnings were ignored

As far back as 2017, the EPA warned that Red Hill posed a “significant environmental threat” to Oahu’s groundwater. In 2019, the Navy’s own risk analysis found a 27.6% chance of a fuel release between 1,000 and 30,000 gallons.

They knew. Just like someone at Hartsfield-Jackson had to know that burying the Flint River’s headwaters under an active airport was a disaster waiting to happen.

In both cases, warnings were issued. In both cases, nothing changed. In both cases, people paid the price.

3. Critical water sources put at risk by design

Red Hill’s 20 massive underground fuel tanks—each 250 feet tall, capable of holding 12.5 million gallons—were built directly above Oahu’s aquifer. The Flint River’s headwaters run in pipes underneath Hartsfield-Jackson’s runways.

In both cases, someone made a conscious decision to put vital water sources in harm’s way. And in both cases, when the inevitable happened, thousands of people suddenly couldn’t drink their tap water.

4. The same health nightmare?

In Hawaii, families reported the same terrifying symptoms we should be watching for in Georgia: neurological issues, skin problems, respiratory distress.

Mai Hall, a Native Hawaiian military spouse, described putting tape over her faucets because she couldn’t believe the water—water that had been there for centuries—was poisoned.

“We were all fighting over water,” she said. “The system has failed us.”

5. The victims are still suffering

Here’s the part that should terrify all of us: As of April 2024—more than two years after the 2021 spill—Red Hill victims are still in court seeking compensation. Many are still dealing with health impacts. Children are still sick.

The DOJ admitted the U.S. “does not dispute” the spill “caused a nuisance” and that the government “breached its duty of care.” But admission isn’t the same as accountability. Admission doesn’t make sick kids healthy again.

6. It takes a catastrophe to force action

Despite 72 documented releases, despite EPA warnings, despite a 2014 spill of 27,000 gallons, it wasn’t until the 2021 disaster that officials finally ordered the permanent closure of Red Hill.

Seventy-two times wasn’t enough. It took thousands of sick people—including military families who were supposed to be protected—before anyone with power said “enough.”

How many spills will it take at Hartsfield-Jackson? How many communities like Griffin have to be told their tap water is poison before someone shuts this down permanently?

7. The cover-up is standard operating procedure

After the 2014 Red Hill spill, the Navy didn’t verbally notify the EPA for three days. Written notification took 10 days. In 2012, Navy facilities were fined $80,000 for disposing of hazardous waste in the trash and storing hazardous materials in open containers.

In Atlanta, airport officials can’t (or won’t) tell us how much fuel spilled or why. The pattern is identical: when something goes wrong, minimize, delay, and hope it blows over.

If we don’t learn from Red Hill & Atlanta, here’s what we can expect:

More spills (because “repeatedly” means it’s not going to stop on its own)

More communities affected (because rivers flow and contamination spreads)

More sick people (because the health effects are real and long-lasting)

More legal battles (because getting accountability and compensation takes years)

More excuses (because powerful institutions protect themselves, not people)

Since April 2024, most of the 104 million gallons of fuel in Hawaii have been removed, but cleanup will take years. There’s still an estimated 28,000 gallons of sludge in 14 tanks and 4,000 gallons of residual fuel in nearly 10 miles of pipelines.

That’s what “cleanup” looks like: years of work, millions of dollars, and a community that will never fully trust their water again.

The question we should be asking:

Here’s what I want to know: How many Red Hills do we need before we stop putting critical water sources under facilities that handle millions of gallons of toxic fuel?

Atlanta has already had multiple contamination events that we know about.

Are we really going to wait for our own catastrophic spill—one that sickens thousands, contaminates the water for years, and requires decades of litigation—before we decide that “repeatedly” is too many times?

Because that’s the choice we’re making right now. We can learn from Hawaii’s nightmare, or we can wait to live through our own.

I know which one I’d choose.

What You Need to Know About Jet Fuel Spills

Before we talk about what to do, let’s talk about what you’re actually dealing with when jet fuel spills into your water. Because “fuel spill” sounds abstract. What’s really happening is a lot more specific—and a lot scarier.

What’s actually in jet fuel?

Jet fuel isn’t just one chemical. It’s a complex cocktail of hundreds of different hydrocarbons. The specific types used at commercial airports like Hartsfield-Jackson include JP-5, JP-8, and Jet A. These fuels contain dangerous components you might have heard of:

Benzene - A known human carcinogen that causes leukemia

Toluene - Damages your nervous system, liver, and kidneys

Ethylbenzene - A possible human carcinogen

Xylene - Affects your nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys

These four chemicals are often grouped together and called BTEX. When they contaminate drinking water, health effects include dizziness, headache, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, blurred vision, loss of muscle coordination, and irregular heart rate. That’s just from short-term exposure. Long-term exposure is worse.

What happens when jet fuel hits water?

When jet fuel spills into a river or stream, several things happen fast:

1. It spreads quickly - Jet fuel spreads very quickly to a thin film on water, covering massive areas almost instantly.

2. Some of it evaporates - The volatile components evaporate from spills to open water, which sounds good until you realize people downstream might be breathing those fumes.

3. Some of it dissolves - The chemicals that don’t evaporate can dissolve in water. These dissolved chemicals are what contaminate drinking water supplies.

4. The rest sinks or sticks - The chemicals that bind to sediment may settle to the bottom of the water and stay there for a long time. This creates long-term contamination even after the visible fuel is gone.

5. It kills wildlife - Fish and invertebrates in small streams can be affected for miles downstream of a jet fuel release into the water.

What about when it soaks into soil?

This is where it gets really nasty. When jet fuel spills onto soil—like, say, under an airport—it seeps into the ground, contaminating local soil and aquifers. And according to environmental engineers, that type of contamination can be very difficult to remediate and can create water quality problems for years for local communities relying on well water.

Some of the components evaporate. But many don’t. Components that do not break down easily and components that stick to soil particles may stay in the soil for a long time. We’re talking months to years, especially if the fuel has penetrated deep into the soil where there’s less oxygen to help break it down.

Health impacts you should know about

The research on jet fuel exposure is extensive, and most of it comes from studying military personnel and airport workers who handle these fuels regularly. Here’s what we know:

Short-term exposure can cause:

Skin, eye, nose, and throat irritation

Respiratory problems (especially for people with asthma)

Neurological effects like dizziness and headaches

Liver and kidney damage at high doses

Long-term exposure is associated with:

Liver dysfunction, emotional dysfunction, abnormal electroencephalograms, shortened attention spans, and decreased sensorimotor speed

Nervous system damage

Damage to the liver, immune system, and the skin

Potential cancer risk (especially from benzene)

Reproductive effects

You can learn more here and here.

Very little data exists on the toxicity of kerosene-based jet fuels in humans. Most studies focused on workers, not on communities drinking contaminated water. So when someone tells you the water is “probably safe,” understand that we don’t actually have great data on what happens when regular people—kids, pregnant women, elderly folks—drink water contaminated with jet fuel.

The BTEX problem

Remember those four chemicals—benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene? They’re particularly nasty because:

1. They dissolve in water easily - Unlike some petroleum products that just float on top, BTEX chemicals actually dissolve, making them harder to see and remove.

2. They affect multiple body systems - BTEX exposure impacts the respiratory, cardiovascular, digestive, urinary, hematologic, hematopoietic, immune, reproductive, and nervous systems.

3. Benzene causes cancer - Not “might cause” or “possibly causes.” Benzene is a known human carcinogen that causes leukemia. There is no safe level of benzene exposure.

4. The effects add up - When you’re exposed to a mixture of these chemicals (which is what happens in a fuel spill), the effects are generally additive. They make each other worse.

Why “repeated” contamination is a disaster

The fact that Hartsfield-Jackson has “repeatedly” contaminated the Flint River headwaters means this isn’t a one-time exposure event. Repeated contamination means:

The soil and groundwater have had multiple chances to absorb these chemicals.

Cleanup between spills was probably incomplete.

There’s likely cumulative contamination that hasn’t been fully assessed.

Communities downstream have been exposed multiple times without knowing it.

Bottom line on health risks

If you’ve been drinking water potentially contaminated with jet fuel:

Document any health symptoms, especially neurological ones (headaches, dizziness, memory problems, attention issues).

Tell your doctor about the exposure.

Keep records for potential future health claims.

Don’t assume that because you feel fine now, there won’t be long-term effects.

The research on chronic, low-level exposure to jet fuel through drinking water is limited. We’re essentially in uncharted territory and that’s not reassuring.

What You Can Actually

Look, I didn’t write all this just to make you mad. I wrote it to make you move. Here’s how you fight back:

If you live near a spill or in downstream communities:

1. Document everything. Take photos of bottled water receipts. Keep records of every expense related to this contamination. Screenshot official warnings. Save news articles. You might need this evidence later for class action lawsuits or compensation claims.

2. Get your water tested independently. Don’t just trust official testing. Keep those results. Compare them over time.

3. Attend every city council meeting. Show up. Bring your water bills. Make them look you in the eye and explain why your tap water isn’t safe. Record these meetings if it’s legal in your state.

4. Form a community coalition. There’s power in numbers. Create a Facebook group, organize neighborhood meetings, collect stories from affected families. When you speak as a unified group of thousands, politicians listen.

For everyone who cares about clean water:

5. Contact your representatives—and be specific. Don’t just say “I’m concerned.” Demand:

A full public accounting of every contamination incident at Hartsfield-Jackson

Independent oversight of airport environmental compliance

Mandatory infrastructure upgrades to prevent future spills

Compensation for affected communities

Criminal investigations if negligence is found

Find your Georgia state representatives at www.legis.ga.gov. Call them. Email them. Show up at their offices.

6. Support environmental watchdog groups. Organizations like the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and Georgia River Network already monitor water quality. They have lawyers, scientists, and political connections. Support them financially if you can, or volunteer. They’re fighting this battle every day.

7. Follow the money at airport authority meetings. The airport is run by the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation. Their meetings are public. Attend them. Ask questions during public comment periods:

“What’s the total cost of environmental remediation from spills in the past decade?”

“Why hasn’t infrastructure been upgraded to prevent repeated contamination?”

“What personal accountability exists for officials who oversee this?”

8. Support affected businesses. Restaurants, coffee shops, any business that relies on water. Support them. They’re victims too, and they have economic leverage to push for change.

9. Educate yourself on environmental law. The Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act—these exist to protect you. Learn what they say. Learn when they’ve been violated. Knowledge is power, and legal knowledge is the kind of power that makes officials very nervous.

The long game:

14. Vote. Every official who oversees that airport, every legislator who could strengthen environmental protections, every judge who hears environmental cases—they’re all elected or appointed. Vote for people who treat clean water as a non-negotiable right, not a luxury.

15. Run for office yourself. Seriously. City council, county commission, state legislature—these positions are often won by a few hundred votes. If you’re fed up enough to read this whole essay, you’re fed up enough to do something about it.

The Bottom Line

This story is about clean water. Safe water. Water you can give your kids without wondering if it’s poisoned.

How many more spills will it take before someone in power decides that human health matters more than operational convenience?

This story isn’t over. Not by a long shot. Because the next spill is already waiting to happen—unless someone with power decides that “repeatedly” is a word that should never be used again.

When something happens repeatedly, it’s not an accident anymore. It’s a choice.

Got more questions or concerns? Keep the conversation going down below.