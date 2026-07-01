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James K's avatar
James K
19h

My granddaughter, Aubrey, designed and built a robot that won the county, won the state and was invited to Legoland in California to compete against the world. She won first place. She was 11 years old.

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19h

Thank goodness we have bright young people trying to clean up the mess their elders have left behind.

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