The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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rtko's avatar
rtko
19h

Absolutely we have the right to clean water. The U.S. should change its policy so that manufacturers must prove chemicals safe before they are sold.

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Stephen Wunderlich's avatar
Stephen Wunderlich
19h

Yes.

It’s always been a right in my 70-year lifetime span.👍🙏💙

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