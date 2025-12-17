While you’re decking the halls and trimming the tree, there’s a not-so-jolly reality we need to talk about: what’s lurking in your drinking water. I’ve spent decades fighting for communities poisoned by corporate greed and government negligence, and let me tell you, the gift of clean water is not a luxury.

“I think maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. I think maybe Christmas means a little bit more.” ~Cindy Lou Who

Millions of Americans are exposed to drinking water containing harmful contaminants nationwide. From California to Maine, Americans continue to drink water that violates federal safety standards.

So, this holiday season, let’s focus on what you don’t want showing up at your tap. Consider this your naughty list of water contaminants—and more importantly, how to kick them to the curb.

1. Lead: The Ghost of Christmas Past (That Won’t Leave)

Old lead pipes are like that relative who overstays their welcome, except way more dangerous. Cities across America are still using outdated infrastructure, and this toxic metal could leaching into your drinking water while you sleep. Some communities have documented lead pipes still in service and replacing them isn’t happening fast enough.

Just this week, the New York State Health Department said water sources at roughly 44 percent of Long Island school buildings exceeded the new lead levels being enforced. Previously, the standard for the state was at 15 parts per billion, but it was made far more strict for 2025, tightening levels down to 5 parts per billion.

How to fight back:

Get a water filter certified specifically for lead removal

Clean your faucet aerator regularly to remove sediment buildup

Drink more cold water, as hot water absorbs more lead from pipes

If water’s been sitting in your pipes overnight, flush them first by running the tap for a few minutes

2. Microorganisms: Uninvited Holiday Guests

Bacteria, viruses, and other nasty microorganisms don’t care about your holiday plans. Heavy storms, aging sewage systems, and accidental overflows can introduce these dangerous pathogens into supposedly “treated” water. We saw this devastation after Hurricane Helene, as entire communities were left without safe drinking water.

Your defense strategy:

Boil, filter, or disinfect water if you suspect contamination

Set your water heater to at least 140°F to prevent Legionella growth

Stay informed about local water advisories, especially after storms

Nobody should have to worry about getting sick from a glass of water. Period.

3. Emerging Contaminants: The New Kids on the Naughty Block

Here’s what really gets me fired up: pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and chemicals like PFAS, or “forever chemicals” are showing up in our water supply. These contaminants aren’t even fully regulated yet because bureaucracy moves slower than molasses.

A rural Oklahoma water district has sued more than two dozen companies for concerns about long-term contamination of PFAS. The water district’s lawsuit is part of a larger attempt to reach a settlement against companies that produced and used products containing PFAS, and among the companies named in the lawsuit are the 3M Company and DuPont.

The EPA is supposed to evaluate new emerging contaminant candidates every few years, but communities are drinking this stuff right now while we wait for the wheels of government to turn.

Take control:

Look for filters certified under NSF/ANSI 401 for emerging contaminants

Don’t assume “treated” water means “safe from everything”

4. Arsenic: The Silent Killer in Your Glass

This one gets me fired up. Arsenic is a known carcinogen, meaning it causes cancer, and it’s contaminating water systems in every state.

California, New Mexico, Michigan, and Texas have some of the worst violations, with levels significantly above what’s legally allowed for this heavy metal. And here’s the kicker. Even levels below the EPA limit have been linked to low birth weight and preterm births.

Arsenic is especially hard on small, rural communities that don’t have the resources to filter it out. Low-income families on private wells? They’re getting hit the hardest, and nobody’s helping them.

What you need to know:

Arsenic causes cancer, cardiovascular disease, and developmental problems in children

It’s difficult and expensive to remove from water

Even “legal” levels may not be safe

Look for NSF/ANSI Standard 53 certified filters specifically rated for arsenic removal

5. Radium: Radioactive Water Is NOT a Christmas Miracle

Yes, you read that right. Radioactive contamination occurs in all 50 states. Radium occurs naturally in groundwater, but it’s also elevated by oil and gas extraction. More than 100,000 Americans are drinking water with radium levels above the EPA limit.

In parts of Texas and Colorado, radium levels have been found at double the legal limit. This radioactive element can cause bone cancer and other cancers, and it’s particularly prevalent in smaller, rural water systems that lack proper testing and treatment.

Fight back:

Radium contamination is most common in rural areas, if you’re on well water, test annually

Reverse osmosis systems can remove radium

Don’t assume “natural” groundwater is safe

6. Total Trihalomethanes (TTHMs): The Not-So-Good Tidings “Treatment”

Trihalomethanes are formed during the disinfection process for tap water. They’re human carcinogens found in nearly all public water supplies—and more than 400,000 Americans are drinking water that exceeds the EPA limit of 80 micrograms per liter.

Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and California have some of the highest levels. These chemicals are associated with bladder cancer, liver and kidney toxicity, and developmental harm.

Let that sink in. The water treatment process itself is creating cancer-causing chemicals in your water.

Take control:

Activated carbon filters and reverse osmosis systems remove TTHMs

Point-of-use filters (on your faucet or in a pitcher) can make a huge difference

Your Holiday Action Plan

This season, give yourself and your family the gift of knowledge and protection:

Read your water quality report. Your local utility is required to provide one annually. The EPA even has a guide on how to read them here. Test your water. Home test kits can range in price, but many can detect lead, bacteria, and more. If you’re on well water, test it at least once a year. Know your vulnerabilities Pregnant women should take extra precautions

Immunocompromised individuals need additional protection

Children are especially vulnerable to contaminants like arsenic and lead Invest in proper filtration. Look for NSF-certified filters that target the specific contaminants in YOUR water. Speak up. Contact your local representatives. Demand infrastructure improvements. Support legislation for water system upgrades. Make noise.

The Bottom Line

We’re not protecting our source waters. We’ve allowed industries to dump waste in the environment that has permanently contaminated drinking water sources. Our infrastructure is aging and crumbling. And the people who suffer most are those who can’t afford to fight back, such as rural communities, low-income families, and people on private wells.

You have the power to protect your household right now, today, while we keep fighting for the systemic changes that every community deserves.

Water is life. Clean water is a fundamental human right. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Now go kiss your kids, hug your pets, and pour yourself a glass of properly filtered water. You’ve earned it.

Stay vigilant this season! 🎄🎄🎄

Your water might look clean, but looks can be deceiving. Test your water. Get the right filter. Stay informed. And demand better from the people in power.



