The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Brockovich's avatar
Erin Brockovich
3d

Sharing this note from Wendy about another nearby case. This SHIT is everywhere!

Erin,

Thanks for illuminating this issue. I am one of the attorneys on this case. We are also representing residents in the 29th and Grove TCE plume area, a predominantly black community. Approximately, 3000 homes there are impacted by the plume originating from the Union Pacific railyard.

Here are a couple of articles about that case.

https://www.kmuw.org/news/2023-01-17/law-firm-conducting-health-survey

https://www.kake.com/archive/stories/wichita-residents-sue-union-pacific-over-toxic-material-contamination/article_f27f0859-5e3b-564c-ba1f-27b720ba06b5.html

Thanks for all you do. You were one of the environmental advocates that inspired me to transition from education to enviro law in my 50s. Hence the nickname I earned. :o)

Best regards,

Wendy (aka Mama Earth Law)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture