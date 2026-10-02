We spend a lot of time combing through the numbers whether it’s gallons of water or megawatts of power or the parts per trillion of PFAS. All these figures matter, but they don’t tell you what it’s like to live with it all.

Help us go beyond the data and hear the human side.

Tell your story in your own words. The Brockovich Report is seeking short videos or voice messages made by you. These personal stories can help bring the impact of a data center project to life in a way documents can’t.

What kind of stories?

You can send us how you’ve been impacted by a data center project or another environmental issue in your community. Tell us how it’s affecting your town, your water, your health, or your neighbors.

Our ongoing articles and interviews aren’t going away, but we want to mix up how we tell these stories and put your voices front and center. We want to build a collective record and a chorus of voices from across the country.

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.”

~Maya Angelou

We’ve received more than 20,000 submissions to Brockovich AI Data Center Reporting, and we need help bringing your stories to light. Even if we recorded one interview a day, we’d still only get to a small fraction of the communities dealing with these complex issues.

Our mission is to help bring you the unfiltered truth on the national water crisis, toxic chemicals, and other health problems in your backyard, including how to speak up and take action.

You don’t need a script or fancy equipment. A phone recording is perfect. Read the full guidelines below.

We hope to hear from you.

Tbr Tell Your Story Guidelines Release 96.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Every story we receive will be reviewed by our team, and we’ll feature selected voices in the newsletter and in our reporting. You can choose to share your name or stay anonymous.

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