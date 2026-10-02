The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
3d

Brilliant. Crowd source the experiences. Magnificent.

Reply
Share
Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
3d

Love the grass roots.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Brockovich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture