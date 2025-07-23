The Brockovich Report

Anthony Hicks
1d

The Allan Dershowitz, Pam Bondi DOJ Epstein Connection:

Alan Dershowitz, Epstein's 2008 appellate lawyer, helped negotiate the lenient plea deal with Acosta's DOJ team while simultaneously socializing with Epstein. He later faced accusations from Virginia Giuffre of participating in abuse (settled 2022).

Critical DOJ links: 2008 deal was cut between Acosta's SD Florida team and Dershowitz/Roy Black, intentionally shielding Epstein from federal charges. In 2019, Epstein's new legal team (Weingarten/Weinberg) included ex-DOJ prosecutors, but SDNY aggressively pursued charges.

The glaring conflict: Dershowitz's dual role as Epstein's legal defender and alleged participant created irreconcilable ethical violations. This intensified when Dershowitz joined Trump's 2020 impeachment defense while Trump himself faced scrutiny over: 1) His past Epstein friendship, 2) Acosta's Cabinet position, and 3) Ghislaine Maxwell's plea negotiations. The legal teams' elite connections created an incestuous web where Epstein's enablers kept resurfacing in power circles.

Epstein got a fed non-prosecution deal (NPA) from S. Florida’s U.S. Attorney Acosta, shielding him & co-conspirators.

Johnson accused Epstein & Trump of rape at the age of 13. Trump was a co-conspirator.

Acosta just spoke at a “FREE IRAN” conference. (Regime change).

“Reaganomics“

It’s the Iran-Contra scandal gone nuclear. Iran traditionally is not an anti-Jewish state. Jews trace their heritage in Iran to the Babylonian captivity of the 6th century BCE and retained their ethnic, linguistic, and religious aspects.

Many Iranians consider themselves Persian and not Muslim. The Iran-Contra scandal (1985–1987) erupted when the Reagan administration secretly sold arms to Iran—then at war with Iraq and under a U.S. arms embargo—in exchange for help freeing American hostages held by Hezbollah in Lebanon. Profits from these sales were illegally diverted to fund Nicaragua’s Contra rebels, violating Congress’ ban on military aid.

The attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were pointless. That’s what’s disturbing about this administrations narrative is that they don’t realize that the plan itself was the dead from its conception. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi references a letter he received from Tehran on 13 June. In it, Iran said it would take “special measures” to protect its nuclear materials and equipment.

Iran had 142 kg of 60% enriched uranium (UF6) – not yet weapons-grade (90%+), but dangerously close in May 2024. With its advanced centrifuges (IR-6), it could have enriched this to bomb-grade levels in just 2-3 weeks. This stockpile could yield 2-3 nuclear weapons.

http://iaea.org/sites/default/files/2

The report was written fourteen months before U.S. strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Maybe if someone at the CIA with all that military and technological might would have opened up ChatGpt and ran the IAEA report through it in May 2024 they might have obtained some accurate intelligence information.

The controversial "gift" of a luxurious Boeing 747-8 from Qatar to Donald Trump, allegedly for his personal use or future presidential library, raises significant ethical and legal red flags, particularly concerning the Emoluments Clause and foreign influence peddling. This perceived attempt by Qatar to curry favor with the U.S. President coincides with long-standing reports of Qatar's substantial financial support for Hamas—aid that Israel, under Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly facilitated.

This facilitation, presented as "humanitarian aid" to Gaza, now appears increasingly disingenuous given the current unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in the region, where widespread malnutrition and lack of services persist, indicating either co-option or gross inefficiency of aid delivery. Critics contend this Israeli policy was a deliberate "divide and conquer" strategy to weaken the Palestinian Authority and prevent a unified Palestinian state, as implicitly acknowledged by Netanyahu's own alleged statements.

They gave Iran a nuclear weapon.

Keith Wells
2d

Protect the corporations at all cost it’s a sick system

