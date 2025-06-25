Have you always dreamt of living near the sea? The sun and breeze might be nice, but you also have to consider all the microplastic pollution.

A new study reveals a link between itty bitty plastics accumulating in ocean waters and an increased prevalence of health issues among coastal residents.

Physician-researchers at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Massachusetts found higher rates of disabilities impacting memory and thinking, mobility, and more in coastal communities with higher levels of microplastics present in the water.

Microplastics (MPs) are defined as plastic particles that are less than 5 millimeters in diameter. That’s tiny. To visualize it, think about something that’s the size of a single sesame seed. Nanoplastics are even smaller, microscopic pieces of plastic, less than 1 micrometer in length.

Together, they are known as marine micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs) because they are found in oceans and seas. Marine microplastics can be a potential source of exposure to humans, according to the study authors.

“So many things are packaged in plastic—we are all exposed to it when we drink water or soda from a plastic bottle,” said senior author Dr. Sarju Ganatra, medical director of sustainability at LHMC in a statement. “We should all be concerned about what we consume, whether we live near the coast or not, and our study certainly provides an opportunity to look into our use of plastic and take individual action as well as advocate for societal action.”

Ganatra and colleagues looked at 218 coastal counties in the United States across 22 states. Using federal data gathered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA, the researchers sorted the counties into four groups based on marine microplastic concentrations in the nearby ocean surface, from low to very high.

On average, counties with very high levels had more than 1,000 microplastic pieces per cubic meter of ocean water, while those with low levels had fewer than 10.

Using federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they looked at the amount of disability among residents in these categories: memory and thinking, mobility, self-care, and independent living.

What they found was staggering.

“Once in the circulatory system, MPs can induce oxidative stress, upregulate pro-inflammatory cytokines, decrease cell viability, and alter energy metabolism,” according to the study. “Of particular concern is the ability of MPs to cross the blood–brain barrier (BBB), potentially triggering neuroinflammation and contributing to neurodegenerative processes.”

The first analysis to illustrate harm to human health from plastics was published in a 2024 study, finding people with microplastics or nanoplastics in their carotid artery tissues were twice as likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or die from any cause over the next three years than people who had none.

And a newer study published last week confirms that marine microplastic levels were significantly associated with the prevalence of cardiometabolic diseases in coastal counties.

“Even with inherent limitations, our findings may be, at best, the underestimation of the hazard posed and raise the need to investigate further and intervene to address this emerging environmental hazard,” the study authors wrote.

How does plastic end up in the sea?

In the video below, Business Insider producer Elizabeth McCauley dives into the research finding that most marine plastic pollution is a result of mismanaged wasted.

In fact the world is producing twice as much plastic waste as two decades ago with the bulk of it ending up in landfills, incinerated, or leaking into the environment, and only 9 percent is successfully recycled, according to a 2022 OECD report.

She talks about how Coca Cola has been the No. 1 plastic polluter for years. You can learn more about that here. She also shares how the plastic in tires sheds microplastics too making its way into our oceans. Paint from buildings is another recently discovered source of microplastic pollution.

The experts she spoke with advocate for two big changes: to reduce plastic production and to simplify the chemicals that go into plastics.

Last year, the PlastChem Project, a group of researchers in Norway and Switzerland, announced that it had identified more than 16,000 chemicals in plastic products in the first comprehensive database of all known plastic chemicals. More than 4,200 plastic chemicals are hazardous to human health or the environment, according to the project.

It’s worth noting that studies have already found microplastics and nanoplastics in our bodies—in human brain tissue, the testes and the penis, human blood, lung and liver tissues, urine and feces, mother’s milk, and the placenta.

Plastics are durable but also easily degrade by weathering from water, wind, sunlight, or heat in both ocean environments and in landfills.

Two of the main types of plastic found in our bodies include Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polystyrene (PS), according to research.

PET is commonly used in disposable water bottles, while PS is used for food packaging and polystyrene foam, more commonly known as Styrofoam.

How do microplastics get into our bodies?

MPs enter the body through the food chain and contaminated environments by ingestion, inhalation, and dermal contact.

Since the 70s, marine biologists have been raising awareness about the buildup of microplastics in the ocean and their potential to interfere with our health and the health of our ecosystems.

This new research shows that it can impact our health.

While more research must continue to explore the public health implications of microplastic pollution, Ganatra suggests it’s time to rethink how those bits of plastic got there in the first place.

“So many things are packed in plastic packaging that weren’t 20 years ago—are we better off?” Ganatra said. “Until now, we have been throwing this waste away and expecting it to disappear to the developing world. It turns out, we are all in this together on this planet.”

Ways To Reduce Your Exposure

While it’s virtually impossible to eliminate microplastics from your life, these actions can help reduce your exposure.

At A Political Level…

Plastic pollution continues to increase while companies and governments pledge to reduce their use of plastics.

Start by advocating for policies that reduce plastic production and improve waste management. Look for and vote for candidates tackling the issue of plastic pollution. Or become a candidate yourself!

Support programs like the NOAA Marine Debris Program, which awards funding to new projects that help remove marine debris as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Plastic bans work. Join more than 500 other cities, counties, and states by introducing or supporting legislation that would make plastic bag use less desirable.

Beyond Plastics released 27 recommendations to significantly reduce plastic pollution, protect communities, and ensure safe products for Americans. The group called for a strong national packaging reduction bill that gradually reduces packaging by 50 percent in the next 10 years; prohibits the most toxic chemicals from being used in packaging; funds the development of reuse and refill infrastructure; and prohibits “chemical recycling.” Additionally, it recommends stronger leadership in the international plastics treaty negotiations, investigations into deceptive advertising of plastic products, and a federal deposit-return law, or “bottle bill,” to increase recycling rates.

On A Personal Level…

Join Plastic Free July!

Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

Switch your containers

Microwaving plastic releases up to 4.22 million microplastic particles and 2.11 billion nanoplastics—from just one square centimeter. Think twice before you order takeout in plastic containers. Choose eco-friendly packaging like glass, metal, or biodegradable materials.

Buy in bulk

Purchasing bulk food and other household items reduces the need for excessive plastic packaging. Seek out bulk bins at your grocery store or find package-free shops in your area. Bring your own containers to fill up on bulk goods.

Choose loose-leaf or non-plastic teabags

A single plastic tea bag releases 11.6 billion microplastics per cup. Try loose-leaf teas and brands that have non-plastic, non-toxic bags. Learn more here.

Cut back on shellfish.

Mussels, oysters, and scallops have some of the highest levels of microplastic contamination due to their filter-feeding nature. Fish and crustaceans like shrimp and crab have medium levels. Areas with high levels of plastic pollution, such as near urban centers or industrial sites, may have higher levels of microplastic contamination in seafood.

Support companies with sustainable practices

Encourage companies to adopt eco-friendly practices by supporting those that prioritize sustainable packaging and reduce microplastic pollution.

Other Orgs Working On this Issue

Plastic Pollution Coalition

5 Gyres

Oceana

Surfrider Foundation

Break Free From Plastic

Keep the conversation going in the comments below. What concerns you about microplastics?