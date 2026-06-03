The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Debra's avatar
Debra
3d

Thank you for stepping up, exposing the magnitude, the speed, the secrecy and having a platform so we can get create a collective to stop this.

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Laura Modahl's avatar
Laura Modahl
3d

NDAs? That’s not right for any government official or huge tech bro business to be able to get away with, especially for consequential matters that affect entire towns. I mean, the greed at the expense of everyone and every living thing is just astounding.

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