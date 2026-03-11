The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Lawrence Higgins's avatar
Lawrence Higgins
3d

Another interesting but depressing story Erin

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Tammy Thompson's avatar
Tammy Thompson
2d

TRIPPLE TLC W/ CLAIRE SWITHENBANK BOWMAN+ Wonderful Women Worriers & Warriors Month! March On. All women are special amazing & not martyrs, we're mothers w/ others who hope & help prioritize & develop techniques & tools & tips to teach us life-altering devastating survival impacts to everyBODY everywhere 365. MOTHER EARTH reasons in every location & season = DRIPP Detect Respect Repair Inspect Prevent & Protect all waters w/sons & daughters w/feathers, fur, fins & skins relatively speaking, our next of kin.... Leave it better than U/WE found it reach out & "STICK-TO-IT" JUST LIKE ERIN BROCKOVICH that's what she/we can do together so-to speak. Amen & then.... EvolUtion ResolUtion SolUtions AmeriCANs+ Loving; Living; Learning & Leading = ALL HumanKIND

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