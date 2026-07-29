The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Blood, Sweat, and Tears's avatar
Blood, Sweat, and Tears
2d

We have to shut down all Data Centers, before we have a Serious Water Shortage, if you notice that of all the Planets in outer space are Dead, and they have no Water Them, Shut down Dara Centers save your World.

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Betty Furness's avatar
Betty Furness
1d

They pushed the data centers through under the radar without presenting the financial and environmental impacts. Premature. With all the brilliant minds we have in America and other countries, an environmentally and sustainable design could have been created. But I guess the power and greed got in the way. We need to shut this effort down until a sustainable and safe plan is made and fully vetted. By an external, objective and professional organization.

No community is ready for this current bullshit.

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