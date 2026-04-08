The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Amy Winans's avatar
Amy Winans
15h

I live about 5-10 miles from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits and not only did that happen during Harvey, but they still stupidly allow barges upstream from the Interstate 10 bridge over the river and twice now the barges have gotten loose and damaged the bridge during other storms. I'm beginning to wonder who is stupider: EPA (who cannot figure out a way to clean it up) or Texas Dept of Transportation. They may be equal in brains.

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