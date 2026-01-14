The Brockovich Report

An update: The BWXT zoning request will be postponed at BWXT's request until the February 25th meeting to give BWXT more time to reply to the list of questions.

Learn more here: https://wcyb.com/news/local/bwxt-to-answer-six-pages-of-community-questions-commissioners-delay-rezoning-vote

Lawrence Higgins's avatar
Lawrence Higgins
16h

WOW

This is actually the same process that you suggested to me 5 years ago for Fairfield Maine and it works.

