The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Texas Slim's avatar
Texas Slim
1d

Look up Project Nimbus & Tel Aviv. Rep 219- Palantir & USDA Ag- Project Matador-FERMI-Amarillo by Morning-Military Tech being installed in Big Ag. Control Grid & Track & trace. Cattle ranching is being turned into a #Utility.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

People need to get their representatives to think ahead...and not focus on the money. Our government has not and does not put people first. Its all about the money-producing industries. ...Our representatives are supposed to be guided by the input of the voters; the ones who put them in office. The people don't want to see more land turned into desert without the water there communities need. There are many other negative issues that will harm the people. These Data Centers are financed by investors who are focused on the massive profit they will make...not the people or environment they will harm.

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