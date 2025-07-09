The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hubala Bubula's avatar
Hubala Bubula
3d

In the article, there is mention of an effort to block the “land application of biosolids” (contaminated with PFAS). Then where do they propose putting biosolids? PFAS manufacturing needs to stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Erin Brockovich and others
Guven Cagil's avatar
Guven Cagil
16h

This seems like an excellent report but I do have a question re: 'gut instincts'. Do these new helpful microbes discovered at the University of Cambridge only help w/managing the harmful effects of pfas,including pfoa, or do they also help with overall [dietetic] health? I guess it's a chemotherapy type of question - being that radiation doesn't aid in overall health, but that's the only alternative to get rid of cancer.

I guess a second question could be if these are 'forever' chemicals, esp pfoa, aren't we just stuck with somehow filtering them out of the (immediate) human/animal environments no matter how long,possibly generations long, that might take? Sort of like the half-life of a radioactive element?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture