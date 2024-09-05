Hi everyone,
Here’s a link to my recent audio essay with The New York Times.
As many of you know, I'm dyslexic which is why I'm so happy to have worked with the Times to record this Op-Ed about the dangers of PFAS as an audio opinion. Give it a listen and feel free to keep the conversation going in the comments.
In this audio essay, the environmental activist Erin Brockovich makes the case for better regulation of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contaminating our world. PFAS exposure has been associated with fertility issues and developmental delays in children. And while lawsuits have been filed against some of the biggest manufacturers of PFAS, Ms. Brockovich says those suits aren’t the only—or even the best—solution.
They don't need to be regulated they need to ban. And enforcement of the ban and the consequences of violating the ban need to be in the law. And the consequences need to be swift and harsh and the enforcement agency spelled out in one sentence. No mercy. No exceptions. Justice delayed is justice denied. Since corporate is NOT a person you can put in the electric chair or give them a death penalty then THEY HAVE TO PROVE AND SHOW EXACTLY WHAT THEY ARE USING AND PUTTING INTO THE PUBLIC TRUST AND COMMONS, WATER WAYS, AIR, SOIL OCEANS. EVERY CHEMICAL AND COMBINATION OF THE COMBINED CHEMICALS WHEN ALL MIXED TOGETHER IS READILY AVAILABLE AS A MATTER OF THE PUBLIC RECORD IN EVERY JURISDICTION THEY ARE BEING USED. BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT A PERSON THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS RULE. THEY HAVE NO RIGHTS TO DENY, NO RIGHT TO REFUSE ORDERS FROM THE COURT, NO RIGHT TO BE EXEMPTED FROM ANY MANDATED HEALTH AND SAFETY RULE, REGULATION, CODE OR LAW. IF FOUND GUILTY OF VIOLATING A HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE WITH PFAS THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. MEANING THE COMPANY IS LOCKED DOWN, BARRED FROM PRODUCING EVEN AN OUNCE OF PRODUCT. THE ORDER TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY UPON CONVICTION. JUDGEMENT FULLY AND ENTIRELY IN EFFECT NO LATER THAN ONE MONTH AFTER JUDGEMENT. AND THE ENFORCEMENT AGENCY IS IDENTIFIED AND IN THE PUBLIC RECORD THAT CAN BE ACCESSED BY ANY CITIZEN. IF THE DESIGNATED ENFORCEMENT AGENT FAILS TO DO HIS JOB IN A TIMELY MANNER HE IS CHARGED WITH AIDING AND ABETTING THE CONVICTED CORPORATION AND SENTENCED TO THE SAME TIME SENTENCE AS THE CONVICTED. RULES AND REGULATIONS ARE WORTHLESS IF NOT ENFORCED. WORTHLESS IF CONSEQUENCES ARE IGNORED AND DISMISSED. THIS NEEDS TO CHANGE NOW. NOTHING IS GOING TO CHANGE UNLESS THE CONSEQUENCES OF LIFE AND DEATH VIOLATIONS OF HEALTH AND SAFETY CODES IS NOT TREATED AND ACTED ON WITH THE POWER AND FORCE OF A CONVICTED MASS MURDERER BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT THEY ARE DOING. THE CRIMINALS SHOULD BE SCARED TO DEATH OF VIOLATING HEALTH AND SAFETY CODES. FEAR OF LOSING THEIR COMPANY, POWER, INFLUENCE, INCOME IS THE ONLY THING THAT WILL GIVE THEM PAUSE TO CONSIDER THE CONSEQUENCES. PEOPLE RULE. NOT FICTITIOUS PERSONS OR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. IF YOU DON'T DRINK WATER, PEE, AND BREATHE THE AIR YOU ARE NOT REAL AND WILL BE REGARDED AS AN ALIEN FICTITIOUS ENTITY. MEANING YOU GOT NO RIGHTS TO HURT, HARM ANYTHING THAT DOES.
Thank you for keeping PFAS on the forefront of people's minds. I lost my daughter Amara to a billion dollar international corporation that can't even admit their chemical is toxic. 3M workers used to come into her elementary school and led them to believe they were innovators at 3M. Maybe so, but I wish they'd innovate a solution so we wouldn't have to be sick or lose our loved ones for their profit,
These Chemicals Are Hurting Us. Why Aren’t We Regulating Them?
