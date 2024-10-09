Pop open a bottle of bubbly. We finally have some progress to report when it comes to lead in our drinking water.

Yesterday, the U.S. EPA announced new, final regulations, requiring drinking water systems across the country to identify and replace lead service lines (LSL) within the next 10 years.

LSLs are the most significant source of lead in drinking water, and can negatively impact our health. Lead is a known neurotoxin that can cause serious damage to the brain and nervous system. For more of the science go here, here, and here. And yes, drinking water can be a significant source for exposure.

The EPA estimates that up to 9 million homes across the country receive water through these legacy lead pipes, and many are in low-income and minority communities.

Dr. Mona Hanna, Flint pediatrician and Associate Dean for Public Health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine called this finalized rule “a game changer for kids and communities that will ensure that we will never again see the preventable tragedy of a city, or a child, poisoned by their lead pipes.”

The Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) also require more rigorous testing of drinking water and a lower threshold requiring communities to take action to protect people from lead exposure in water. The lead action level in drinking water will be reduced from 15 ppb to 10 ppb.

Knowing where lead pipes are is critical to replacing them efficiently and equitably. Water systems are currently required to provide an initial inventory of their lead service lines by October 16. That’s soon!

Under the new LCRI, all water systems will be required to regularly update their inventories, create a publicly available service line replacement plan, and identify the materials of all service lines of unknown material.

Additionally, the final rule improves communication within communities so that families are better informed about the risk of lead in drinking water, the location of lead pipes, and plans for replacing them.

This rule will finally replace all lead pipes in the country within a decade, making sure that all communities can turn on the tap and drink clean water. These improvements establish achievable, common-sense practices.

The rule has been a long time in the making. Back in 2015 on behalf of the National Drinking Water Advisory Committee, then-EPA administrator Gina McCarthy stated in a letter that the “eventual long term revisions to the LCR will be an important opportunity for removing sources of lead in contact with drinking water and thereby reducing exposure to lead from drinking water.”

The public health and economic benefits of the final rule are estimated to be up to 13 times greater than the costs, and together with new funding announced today under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, water systems will be able to accelerate removal of lead pipes and create good-paying local jobs in the process.

“The release of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) is another important step in our nation’s efforts to reduce exposure to lead from all sources,” said American Water Works Association (AWWA) CEO David LaFrance in a statement. “AWWA is committed to the complete replacement of lead service lines nationwide—in their entirety—as quickly as feasible. We see this as an achievable goal and an opportunity for water utilities to strengthen public trust with the households they serve.”

LaFrance also commented on the challenges ahead.

“For example, in many communities, lead service lines are partly on private property and owned by the property owner rather than the utility,” he said. “The new rule requires water utilities to replace service lines under their ‘control.’ We share EPA’s desire to remove lead service lines in their entirety. However, this portion of the rule needs further explanation to assure water utilities are operating within their legal authority.”

Let’s not mince words. The LCRI poses a big money challenge. A November 2023 estimate found the initiative could cost up to $30 billion for utility companies to implement. The AWWA estimates the cost of replacing lead service lines nationwide could top $90 billion, according to LaFrance.

“Ultimately, most of these costs will fall to consumers through higher water bills,” he noted. “The LCRI comes on the heels of a recently finalized PFAS rule that will also cost billions of dollars annually. Additional assistance for consumers, particularly those with lower incomes, will be necessary to maintain water affordability.”

We can’t ignore the financial challenges of doing the right thing and getting rid of lead pipes, but we also can’t let these excuses stop this important progress for public health.

Back in 2017 on the heels of the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, researchers from the University of Missouri found in a nationwide survey that members of the public were willing to pay for improved water quality.

“People in different areas of the country have different priorities, and that’s hard to coordinate at a national level,” said Francisco Aguilar, associate professor of forestry in the School of Natural Resources, in a statement. “If someone lives in a flood plain, they are going to be a lot more willing to pay for flood controls. Still, people from around the nation consistently seem to be willing to pay for water quality improvements.”

Of course, we have to account for the fact that not everyone has the funds to pay for these improvements. That’s why the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $15 billion dedicated to lead service line replacement and $11.7 billion of general Drinking Water State Revolving Funds that can also be used for lead service line replacement.

Additional pathways are also available for systems to receive financial support for lead service line replacement, including billions available as low- to no-cost financing through annual funding provided through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program and low-cost financing from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program. Funding may also be available from other federal agencies, state, and local governments.

The first step in fixing a problem is admitting there is one. Communities across the country have already begun to tackle lead pipes, so we know progress is possible.

Milwaukee Water Works is on track to replace all remaining lead pipes within the EPA’s ten-year timeframe. In 2024 alone, Milwaukee received approximately $30 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to replace 3,400 lead service lines.

In fact, President Biden announced the signing of the final rule in Milwaukee, WI, a city with more than 70,000 LSLs—5th most in the nation.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has received $90 million from the Administration and will replace more than 8,000 lead service lines this year, putting the city on track to replace all lead pipes in the next 10 years.

The Erie, Pennsylvania Water Works has received $49 million from EPA to enable the city to replace all lead pipes within 5 years instead of 25 years.

Denver Water has accelerated its efforts through $76 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing the city to be on track to replace all lead pipes within a decade.

Wondering if you have lead service lines?

Contact your water utility or a licensed plumber to determine if the pipe that connects your home to the water main (called a service line) is made of lead.​ When lead service lines are present, they represent the greatest source of lead exposure in drinking water.

You can also get your water tested with a reputable company like TapScore. They have a quick survey that can help you determine which test is right for you. (Editors note: we do not receive any financial kickbacks from this company, we just know they do good work.)

The EPA’s new rule will require water systems to develop an inventory that includes the material and location of service lines and connectors in their service area. This inventory would be publicly accessible and offer you another way to find out if you have a lead service line.

Simple ways to start protecting yourself now

Run your water. Before drinking, flush your home’s pipes by running the tap, taking a shower, doing laundry, or doing a load of dishes. The amount of time to run the water will depend on whether your home has a lead service line or not, and the length of the lead service line. ​

Keep an eye on construction in your neighborhood. Be aware of any construction or maintenance work that could disturb your lead service line. Construction may cause more lead to be released from a lead service line.​

Use cold water. Use only cold water for drinking, cooking, and making baby formula. Hot water from the tap can contain higher levels of lead. Remember, boiling water does not remove lead from water.​

Clean your aerator. Regularly clean your faucet’s screen (also known as an aerator). Sediment, debris, and lead particles can collect in your aerator. If lead particles are caught in the aerator, lead can get into your water.​

Use your filter properly. If you use a filter, make sure you use a filter certified to remove lead.

Addressing Lead Science Denial

Despite the overwhelming evidence for removing lead from our water systems, somehow deniers still exist.

But maybe it’s not all that surprising in the grand scheme of it all. Lead was leaching into the water supply for almost two years in Flint, Michigan, and public officials said everything was fine. Former Flint mayor Dayne Walling went as far as to drink the contaminated water on local TV to assure residents it was safe to drink. Clearly, it was not.

Sound science is the basis for all legislation and policy decisions to protect public health, but large companies can influence the scientific process and conceal their own studies to avoid or postpone regulations. We’ve seen this dynamic play out with both the tobacco and the pharmaceutical industries for decades, and it happens with chemicals that are polluting our water.

Corporations look at their bottom line first and foremost, hiring lobbyists and consultants, and contriving science to get what they want done.

Environmental pollution is not easy to detect or prove. It’s part of why regulating industry can be so difficult. It takes years to build a scientific case to prove the harmful effects certain chemicals have on our health. It’s easy to sow doubt.

Asbestos was used to insulate houses for decades before we finally banned it. Heck, we only banned the last little bit of it earlier this year.

When I was working on the case against PG&E, the energy company hired ChemRisk, a scientific consulting firm used by many companies dealing with regulatory issues. Dennis Paustenbach, a San Francisco scientist with a track record of product defense for companies like ExxonMobil and Dow Chemical, was CEO of the company at that time. Dennis, along with board-­certified toxicologists Brent Finley and Brent Kerger, had the task of proving that chromium-­6 didn’t harm humans when ingested or from skin exposure.

They decided to conduct original research that would add human studies to the record. The scientists sat in a hot tub filled with chromium-­ 6 contaminated water for hours smoking cigars and then took urine and blood samples for their study. Sounds like hard work, right?

Scientists sitting in a hot tub filled with chromium-­ 6-­ contaminated water.

They found increases in total chromium concentrations in both their blood and urine samples, indicating that the chemical may have penetrated their skin, but the levels were not sustained for the five-­day testing period, so they concluded that the exposure “was not expected to result in systemic uptake of measurable amounts of chromium-­ 6.”

They also drank jugs of water contaminated with the chemical and ran more tests, coming to the same conclusion, that oral exposure was not dangerous. These studies were published in the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health without disclosing that these scientists were paid by PG&E.

This work was not peer-­reviewed or independently vetted by other scientists; it slipped through the back door into a major scientific publication. ChemRisk earned $1.5 million for consulting on the Hinkley case.

While funding is typically disclosed in scientific journals today, more than 60 percent of research and development in science is still conducted by industry, 20 percent comes from universities and 10 percent from government, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Given this previous work, I can’t say I was too surprised to come across this post by Steve Milloy, who is claiming that the entire lead scare is classic junk science. In the spirit of fixing problems by admitting they exist, I believe we have to use his remarks as a teachable moment.

First of all, putting on a collared shirt and sitting in front of some books does not make you an expert.

Let’s dive into Steve’s bio.

On his website, he calls himself a recognized leader in the fight against junk science with more than 33 years of experience, and is credited with popularizing the term “junk science.” He also says he is an environmental and public health consultant, a biostatistician, and securities lawyer who has also been a registered securities principal, investment fund manager, non-profit executive, coal company executive, and a print/web columnist on science and business issues.

He served on the EPA transition team for the Trump administration and serves on the board of several not-for-profit organizations including the Heartland Institute and the American Energy Institute.

Last year, during an appearance on Fox News in the midst of one of the worst wildfire pollution events in U.S. history, Milloy claimed that there was no "health risk" associated with wildfire smoke. Americans, he argued, are simply succumbing to “anxiety.”

Oh yes, it’s all in our heads. If you’re coughing from smoke, that’s a “you” problem.

Milloy, who has been on the payroll of ExxonMobil and Philip Morris, likely wanted to downplay the dangers of the wildfire smoke because he knows that many people are perceiving it as a worrisome sign of a warming planet, according to a MSNBC article, which also discussed how downplaying the wildfire crisis allows Milloy to downplay the climate crisis.

As for the Heartland Institute, where Milloy has served on the board, this conservative nonprofit public policy think tank is known for denying the scientific consensus on climate change and the negative health impacts of smoking.

The institute worked with tobacco company Philip Morris throughout the ‘90s, attempting to discredit any health risks from secondhand smoke and lobby against smoking bans. Since the 2000s, the Heartland Institute has been a leading promoter of climate change denial.

Coming back to lead and the EPA’s rule improvements, Milloy said in a post on X: “It is the dose that makes the poison. That is true for all substances including lead, but lead hysterics, AKA the entire public health bureaucracy, are fond of saying that there is no safe exposure to lead.”

It’s so important to remember in these times of misinformation that public figures, consultants, bloggers and influencers do not have a fact-checking department. They are not subject to the same scrutiny as newsrooms or regulatory agencies. I wonder how a lot of them sleep at night.

You have to stay aware of where your information is coming from. Who is the source? What is their motive? Who pays them for their work?

Just because someone says something, even on a national news program, does not make it true. We have to consider where our information comes from and who is benefitting from it.

Just as I will point out flaws and missteps within the EPA or in local or state government, I’m want to bring attention to all the memes and social media posts that go up without much fact behind them. Always check your sources! One talking head does not make a fact.

I think it’s worth it to the estimated 9 million homes and all the people living in them across the country that are drinking water from lead pipes. These communities have been waiting long enough.

Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments below. What are your thoughts on the new LCRI? What do you think about all the misinformation flying about these days?