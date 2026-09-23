The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Pasqual Allen's avatar
Pasqual Allen
2d

Thank you Erin. You’re a treasure. This was wonderful.

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Nina B. Elkadi's avatar
Nina B. Elkadi
1d

Thanks, Erin, for the great follow-up to my investigation into the feedlot. Merrill and Felix are treasures.

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