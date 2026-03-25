The Brockovich Report

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Erin Brockovich's avatar
Erin Brockovich
1d

Lots of great q's, everyone! Thanks for reading and caring about this issue.

A few more links/thoughts for those who want to dive deeper.

More about the research here: https://www.acs.org/pressroom/presspacs/2026/march/initial-tests-find-lead-in-childrens-fast-fashion-clothing.html

The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) is the main federal law that regulates chemicals allowed in commerce. But again, setting regulations doesn't mean good enforcement!

The CPSIA (Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008) regulates specific substances in children's products, including children's apparel and sleepwear.

Section 101(a) of the CPSIA restricts children's apparel and sleepwear to a lead content limit of 100 parts per million (ppm). Paint or similar surface coatings on children's apparel must not exceed 90 ppm of lead.

However, lead is not required to be listed on a consumer clothing label. The compliance is handled through mandatory third-party testing and a Children's Product Certificate, not through label disclosure to consumers.

Only in specific states (like Illinois and California) might you see a warning about lead on a product label, and only when the product exceeds certain thresholds.

Learn more here: https://www.cpsc.gov/s3fs-public/Guide-to-US-Apparel-and-Household-Textiles.pdf

On higher quality clothes vs. fast fashion:

Better quality garments tend to use higher-grade dyes and pigments that are more thoroughly processed and less likely to contain heavy metal contaminants. Reputable brands manufacturing at higher price points often have stricter internal chemical standards called Restricted Substances Lists, or RSLs, and are more likely to require third-party chemical testing from their suppliers.

Fast fashion relies on extremely compressed production timelines and tight cost controls, which creates pressure on suppliers to use cheaper dyes and finishing chemicals.

Certifications like OEKO-TEX Standard 100 are actually more reliable indicators than price. Clothing with this certification has been tested for harmful substances including lead, cadmium, and other heavy metals, regardless of whether it's a budget or premium brand.

Natural fibers (cotton, wool, linen) in their undyed or simply dyed form tend to have lower chemical burdens than heavily processed synthetic or blended fabrics, and these do skew toward higher quality goods, but it depends on how they're processed.

So when it comes to the question of thrifted vs. new, not all thrifted clothes would be safe. It's more about finding higher quality brands with natural fibers for less. If you're buying fast fashion brands at the thrift store or (Ross/TJ Maxx, it might still be an issue. When in doubt go for white/not bright colors.

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betsy5231's avatar
betsy5231
2d

Thank you for sharing this information. I am stumped, though, about how buying end of season clothing or secondhand clothing or trading handmedowns will help if the lead doesn’t wash out … is there a date before which children’s clothing is safe from these lead levels? Or does the lead dissipate after a certain time?

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