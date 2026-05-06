The Brockovich Report

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Linda Falstad's avatar
Linda Falstad
3d

Whether it impacts thousands of people or 1 to 10 families, advocating against bureaucracy and corporate America is a rocky road. I have been fighting the city, the county, and now the state about an open storm drain that runs through my neighborhood and my yard as well as my neighbors. The erosion is substantial. The state regulatory board that needs to issue a permit for us to privately do the work to save our property, thinks they know how to best save our property. Incorrect. I feel the pain of the people in Colorado. I have been fighting against the erosion of a backyard for over 40 years. The army corps of engineers has to come and drain the river that my storm drain drains into. Why? Because of erosion. Yet no one thinks to look at the problems upstream on how to prevent the erosion. Now is a private citizen I need to pay a substantial sum of money to protect my property.

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Kim's avatar
Kim
2d

Not easy be advocate. Harder suffer in silence and not say or do something constructive within your resources and ability.

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