The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne Boothby's avatar
Suzanne Boothby
2d

Adding this extra tool from Cole at Socially Responsible Agriculture Project (SRAP): I work to prevent concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) water contamination at Socially Responsible Agriculture Project (SRAP). We have an awesome GIS mapping tool that shows large industrial livestock facility locations, impaired waterways, and lots more. You can find the tool on our website: https://sraproject.org/gis-portal

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erin Brockovich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture