The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Barb Marto's avatar
Barb Marto
3h

Glad you’re back. You may be writing about failures in the U.S., but the same issues pop up around the world. Cheers

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Veronica M. Lack's avatar
Veronica M. Lack
4h

Erin I called and talked to you first after my son Adam was trapped tortured overnight and lynched in Mitchell County, Iowa to coverup the high point source contamination of the Cedar Valley Group aquifers. Read Adam Lack’s Cold Case file at

www.IowaColdCases.org

I live in Waukee, Iowa now and our water tests so I don’t know I know I’m not a smoker. Hopefully that won’t get me in trouble. My husband couldn’t stop either but

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