Why This Guide Matters Now More Than Ever

The president started the new year with veto to kill funding for the Arkansas Valley Conduit project—a bipartisan initiative to help bring clean drinking water to more than 50,000 people in rural southern Colorado.

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. It had support from across the political spectrum: Democratic Governor Jared Polis, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, and Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert all backed the project.

The communities it intended to serve currently face groundwater contaminated with high salt levels and radionuclides.

In his veto letter, the president called the project “expensive and unreliable,” stating his administration is “committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies.”

Representative Boebert responded bluntly: “Nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in southeast Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for him in all three elections.”

This guide exists for these times.

When government fails you, whether through political retaliation, corporate influence, budget cuts, or simple neglect, you need to know how to protect your family. Clean water is a fundamental right, not a privilege that can be vetoed away.

This guide won’t replace the municipal infrastructure these Colorado communities (and all communities) deserve. It won’t hold politicians accountable for choosing politics over people’s health, but it will give you practical tools to protect your family while you fight for the systemic solutions that should never have been necessary in the first place.

Clean water is a fundamental right, not a privilege.

Whether you’re facing a water crisis in your community or simply want to take control of your family’s water quality, this guide provides practical, affordable solutions you can start using today—even on a tight budget.

First Things First: What’s in Your Water?

You can’t fix what you don’t know about. Before spending money on filters, find out what you’re dealing with:

Free or Low-Cost Testing Options:

Call your water utility and request your Consumer Confidence Report (CCR). They are required by law to provide this annual water quality report. It’s free. Contact your local health department. Many offer free or subsidized testing, especially if you’re on well water or in a known problem area. Basic home test kits ($15-30 at hardware stores) can detect common issues like lead, bacteria, and pH levels. More advanced testing can be found at Tap Score and Cyclopure both recommended by Consumer Reports. EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline: Call 1-800-426-4791. They can direct you to testing resources in your area. Look up your Zip Code. Environmental Working Group’s Tap Water Database shows water quality data collected from nearly 50,000 water systems and identifies 324 contaminants in drinking water across the country.

If money is extremely tight: Start by requesting your CCR and talking to neighbors. If multiple households have the same concerns, you can sometimes pool resources for professional testing or get help from advocacy groups.

The Contaminants

Every community is different, but there are a few big contaminants of concern right now.

PFAS (”Forever Chemicals”): Don’t break down naturally. Linked to cancer and immune problems. Found near military bases, industrial sites, and firefighting training areas.

Lead: Leaches from old pipes. Damages children’s brains and development. No safe level, especially for kids and pregnant women.

Hexavalent Chromium (Chromium-6): The Hinkley pollutant. Causes cancer. Often from industrial pollution.

Trihalomethanes (THMs): Created when chlorine (used to disinfect water) and other disinfectants (usually ammonia) reacts with organic matter in water. Linked to cancer and reproductive problems. Common in chlorinated municipal water systems, especially in summer when chlorine levels are higher.

Bacteria: E. coli, Giardia, and others cause serious illness and can enter water sources during floods, pipe breaks, or sewage problems.

Emergency Solutions: When You Need Clean Water NOW

Boiling Water (Free)

What you need: A pot and a stove

What it kills: Bacteria, viruses, parasites

What it DOESN’T remove: Lead, PFAS, chromium, or any chemicals

How to do it:

Bring water to a rolling boil Keep it boiling for 1 full minute (3 minutes if you live in the mountains) Let it cool Store in clean containers

Best for: Boil water notices, E. coli warnings, flooded areas

Real talk: This method only handles germs. If your water has lead or chemical contamination, boiling actually makes it worse by concentrating the chemicals. But in an emergency bacterial situation, it’s free and it works.

DIY Bucket Filter ($25-$40)

A simple system you can build in less than an hour.

What you need:

Two 5-gallon food-grade buckets with lids (ask at bakeries or delis—they often give these away free)

1-2 pounds activated carbon ($15-25 at pet stores in the aquarium section)

Clean cotton cloth or several coffee filters

A drill or hammer and nail to make holes

How to build it:

Make holes in bucket #1: Punch or drill 10-15 small holes (about pencil-width) in the bottom of one bucket. Create filter layers: Put a cloth or coffee filters in the bottom (over the holes)

Add 2-3 inches of activated carbon

Cover with another cloth layer Stack them: Set bucket #1 inside bucket #2 Use it: Pour water slowly into the top bucket. It drips through into the bottom bucket. Takes 30-60 minutes to filter.

What it helps with: Chlorine taste, some chemicals, some PFAS, bad smells

Limitations: Not perfect. Not tested or certified. But it’s better than nothing and costs less than buying a week’s worth of bottled water.

Maintenance: Change the carbon every 2-3 weeks or when water starts tasting bad again.

When You’re Buying Bottled Water

If you’re stuck buying bottled water temporarily:

Cheaper options: Buy gallon jugs instead of small bottles—you’ll save up to 70%

Refill stations: Many grocery stores have filtered water refill stations at $0.25-0.50 per gallon (bring your own clean containers)

Food assistance programs: If you’re on SNAP/EBT, you can use benefits for bottled water

Community resources: Check if local churches, food banks, or community centers are distributing water

But remember: Bottled water costs a family of four anywhere from $150 to $400 per month.

Affordable Long-Term Solutions

Pitcher Filters ($25-$35, then $8-$15 per month)

Brands: Brita, PUR, store brands

What they filter: Chlorine, some lead (if certified), bad taste, some copper and mercury

What they DON’T filter well: PFAS, chromium-6, bacteria

How to use:

Buy pitcher and filters Fill top reservoir Water filters down into pitcher (takes 5-10 minutes) Keep in refrigerator

Change filters: Every 2 months or 40 gallons (whichever comes first)

Money-saving tip: Store brand filters often fit name-brand pitchers and cost half as much. Check compatibility.

Best for: Basic water improvement on a very tight budget, renters who can’t install anything, improving taste in areas with decent water quality.

Reality check: These are the cheapest option, but they’re also the most limited. If you have serious contamination (lead, PFAS, chromium-6), you’ll need something stronger.

Faucet-Mounted Filters ($20-$45, then $30-$60 per year)

Brands: PUR, Brita, Culligan

What they filter: Chlorine, lead (if certified), some pesticides, better than pitchers for most contaminants

Installation:

Unscrew your faucet aerator (the screen on the end) Screw on the filter adapter Click filter into place Takes 5 minutes, no tools needed

Must work for: Standard faucets (not pull-out sprayers or unusual shapes)

Change filters: Every 3 months or 100 gallons

Best for: Renters, people who want better filtration than pitchers but can’t afford or install under-sink systems.

Look for NSF 53 certification on the box, which means it’s actually tested for lead removal.

Under-Sink Filters ($50-$150, then $40-$100 per year)

These units give you much better filtration at an affordable price.

What you’re getting: Larger filters that last longer and remove more contaminants than pitchers or faucet filters.

Basic installation (you can do this):

Turn off the water under your sink (turn the valve clockwise) Disconnect the cold water line from the faucet Install the diverter valve (comes with the kit) Connect filter between diverter and faucet Turn water back on and check for leaks Flush the filter by running water for 5 minutes

Video tutorials: Search “install under sink water filter” on YouTube and you’ll find dozens of step-by-step guides.

Don’t have tools? Ask at a tool library, borrow from neighbors, or check if a local hardware store loans tools.

Best for: Homeowners or renters with landlord permission who want good filtration that lasts.

What to look for:

Carbon block filters (better than granular carbon)

NSF certified for the contaminants you have

Good flow rate (at least 0.5 gallons per minute)

The Gold Standard: Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems

Reality check on cost: $150-$300 for the system, plus $100-$150 per year for new filters.

Why we’re including this: Yes, it’s more expensive upfront. If your water has serious contamination—especially lead, chromium-6, or PFAS—these systems offer the most effective protection for your family. And it still costs less than buying bottled water for a year.

What RO removes: Almost everything. Lead, chromium-6, PFAS, arsenic, bacteria, fluoride, nitrates and 95%-99% of contaminants.

How it works: Water is forced through a super-fine membrane that catches almost everything. The pure water goes to your faucet. The contaminated water goes down the drain.

The downside: It wastes water (2-4 gallons down the drain for every 1 gallon you drink). If you’re on a metered water bill, this method adds cost, but newer models waste less.

Installation: Most systems come with everything you need and step-by-step instructions. If you can install an under-sink filter, you can install this. It just has more steps:

Mount the system under your sink Connect to your cold water line Connect the drain line Install the storage tank Drill a hole for the dedicated faucet (or use an existing hole if you have one) Connect everything and test

Time needed: 2-4 hours for your first time

Video help: Search “install RO system” on YouTube for your specific brand

Finding deals:

Check big-box hardware stores for sales

Online retailers are often cheaper than stores

Refurbished systems (test carefully)

Some communities offer rebates or assistance programs for water filters

Best for: Families facing serious contamination who need the highest level of protection.

Targeting Specific Contaminants

If You Have PFAS

Best options in order:

Reverse osmosis system (90%-99% removal) Carbon block filter with long contact time (50%-90% removal—look for filters specifically certified for PFAS) Activated carbon pitcher or faucet filter (some removal, better than nothing)

What doesn’t work: Boiling, standard water softeners, or basic sediment filters

If You Have Lead

Best options in order:

Reverse osmosis (95%-99% removal) Carbon block filter certified for lead (NSF 53 certification—look for this on the box) Distillation (99%+ removal, but slow and requires energy)

Also do this (free):

Always run cold water for 30-60 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking (flushes lead that sat in pipes overnight)

Never use hot tap water for cooking or drinking (hot water pulls more lead from pipes)

If you have a child under 6 or you’re pregnant, consider testing your child’s blood for lead

What doesn’t work: Boiling makes lead worse by concentrating it. Pitcher filters only work if specifically certified for lead.

If You Have Hexavalent Chromium (Chromium-6)

Best options in order:

Reverse osmosis (95%-98% removal) Ion exchange filter (90%+ removal) Distillation (99%+ removal)

What doesn’t work well: Regular activated carbon (some reduction but not reliable)

Real talk: Chromium-6 is tough. If you have this, you really need RO or you need to push for municipal solutions.

If You Have Bacteria

Best options in order:

Boiling (100% effective, free) Reverse osmosis (99%+ removal) Ceramic filter with 0.2 micron rating (99.99% removal) UV light system (99.99% kill rate, but doesn’t remove chemicals)

Budget option: Boiling is free and works perfectly for bacteria. This is one case where the cheapest method is also the most effective.

If You Have Trihalomethanes (THMs)

Best options in order:

Carbon filters (granular or block activated carbon—80%-90% removal) Reverse osmosis (can reduce THMs, though not its primary strength) Boiling for 15+ minutes with the lid off (allows THMs to evaporate, but this is impractical for daily use)

Good news: THMs are one of the easier contaminants to filter and even basic carbon pitcher filters can reduce them significantly.

What doesn’t work: Standard boiling (quick boil actually concentrates THMs). You need extended boiling with ventilation.

Real talk: If your water has high chlorine taste and smell, you likely have THMs. This is common in municipal water systems. A simple carbon filter makes a big difference.

Making It More Affordable

If money is really tight, it’s tough out there right now, I want you to think about your priorities.

Priorities:

Start with testing. Don’t spend money on filters until you know what you’re filtering. Filter drinking and cooking water only. You don’t need to filter water for washing dishes or clothes. Focus your budget on the 2-3 gallons per day your family drinks and cooks with. Look for assistance programs: Some water utilities offer filter rebates or free filters for low-income households

Community action agencies sometimes help with water filters

Local nonprofits or churches may have programs Start small, upgrade later. A $25 pitcher filter isn’t perfect, but it’s better than nothing. Use it while you save for something better. Check for recalls or settlements. If your water contamination was caused by a company or municipal failure, there may be settlement funds for filters.

Splitting Costs

If you can’t afford a system alone:

Share with a neighbor. If you live in a duplex or have a trusted neighbor, consider splitting the cost of a system and filling containers.

Community buying. Some communities organize group purchases of filters at wholesale prices.

Extended family. If your parents, siblings, or adult children are nearby and can afford it, ask if they’d contribute to a system at your house in exchange for filling jugs there.

Maintenance: Don’t Waste Your Investment

The #1 mistake people make: They install a filter and forget about it. A dirty, expired filter can make your water worse than no filter at all.

Old filters can:

Release contaminants back into your water

Grow bacteria and mold

Reduce water pressure to nothing

Completely stop working

Set yourself up for success:

Write the installation date directly on the filter with permanent marker Set phone reminders for 2 weeks before filters need changing Buy replacement filters when you install the system so you have them ready Watch for warning signs: Water tastes or smells bad again

Water flow gets really slow

Water looks cloudy or has particles

Filter change schedule (typical):

Pitcher filters: Every 2 months

Faucet filters: Every 3 months

Under-sink carbon filters: Every 6-12 months

RO system: Pre-filters every 6-12 months, membrane every 2-3 years

Save money on replacement filters:

Buy off-brand filters that fit your system (often half the price)

Buy in bulk online (usually 20%-30% cheaper than buying one at a time)

Set up subscriptions for automatic delivery and discounts

What DIY Filtration Can’t Fix

Let’s be honest about what home filters can and can’t do.

Home filters CAN:

Protect your family’s drinking water

Give you control over your immediate water quality

Provide peace of mind

Work while you fight for bigger solutions

Home filters CANNOT:

Fix contamination in shower or bath water (unless you install whole-house systems that cost thousands)

Replace municipal responsibility for clean water

Hold polluting companies accountable

Make the underlying contamination go away

You shouldn’t have to pay to filter pollution you didn’t create. These solutions are survival tactics, not justice.

Fighting Back: This Isn’t Just About Filters

Document everything:

Keep all water testing results

Save receipts for filters and bottled water

Photograph discolored water

Write down any health symptoms in your family

Keep records of any official communications

Connect with your community:

Talk to neighbors—you’re not alone

Attend city council or water board meetings

Start a community Facebook group or group chat

Create a paper trail by filing formal complaints

Get help:

Local advocacy groups: Search for environmental justice organizations in your area

Legal aid: Many organizations offer free legal help for water contamination cases

Media: Local news loves these stories. Contact reporters.

State environmental agencies: File complaints with state regulators

EPA: File a Safe Drinking Water Act complaint at www.epa.gov

The Brockovich Report community: Connect with others fighting the same battles. Share information. Support each other. That’s what the comment section is for!

Remember: Every major water justice victory started with regular people who got tired of being poisoned and decided to fight back.

Real Talk: Making This Work

“I’m renting and my landlord won’t let me install anything.” Start with pitcher or faucet filters (no installation required). Document your water quality issues. In some states, landlords must provide safe water—check your local tenant rights.

“I can’t afford even a $50 filter right now.” Boil water if bacteria is the concern. Contact local community organizations for assistance. Start with just filtering drinking water, not cooking water, to reduce volume. Look into water refill stations.

“I don’t know how to install anything and I can’t afford a plumber.” YouTube tutorials walk you through every step. Borrow tools from neighbors or a tool library. Start with faucet filters (they just screw on, truly no skills needed). Ask friends or family if anyone has basic DIY skills to help.

“I live in an apartment with 20 families facing this—we can’t all buy individual filters.” Organize. Collective action is powerful. Approach your landlord as a group. Contact local advocacy groups. Media attention on multiple families can create real pressure for solutions.

“The contamination is in our well and affects our whole house.” This is harder with DIY solutions. Focus on drinking water first with point-of-use filters. Push for state assistance programs for well contamination. Document everything for potential legal action.

You Deserve Better

You shouldn’t be reading this guide. You shouldn’t have to become an amateur water treatment expert to keep your family safe. You shouldn’t have to pay to filter contamination you didn’t cause.

Until polluters are held accountable and our water systems are fixed, you deserve to know how to protect your family.

This guide is about empowerment, not acceptance. Filter your water, protect your family, and fight like hell for real solutions.

Clean water is not a privilege. It’s a right.

Key Resources:

EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline: 1-800-426-4791

CDC Water Information: www.cdc.gov/healthywater

EWG Tap Water Database: www.ewg.org/tapwater (see what’s in your area)

Find NSF certified filters: www.nsf.org/consumer-resources

Learn more about the history of federal water investments:

This guide is for educational purposes. DIY filtration provides significant protection but is not a substitute for safe municipal water or for holding polluters accountable. Share this guide. Fight for justice. Protect each other.

And a little something funny, because we need laughs too:

@manonmathews Manon Mathews on Instagram: "Why do we abbreviate everything?! …

What’s the biggest hurdle for you when trying to figure out a water filtration solution for your home? Keep the conversation going below!