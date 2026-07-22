The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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James K's avatar
James K
1d

The corporate conglomerates don't care about the people their projects will affect. They don't care about the environment. They don't care how many species will go extinct due to their irresponsible actions.

The current administration, who's campaigns they fund don't care either. They don't care about climate change because they know they won't be around when the Earth becomes unlivable for the human species. They don't care about the future of our planet. They only care about how much money they can put in their pockets today. This is their addiction.

Parents can't feed their children. They can't afford to give them a better education than they had. They can't afford healthcare, gas, utilities, childcare, rent or a new home.

They don't care and it's time to do something about it. Peacefully protest. Call your Congressman. Hold up a sign in the rain. Pass out information packets. Attend strategy meetings.

Most importantly, VOTE. Make your voice heard. This story is proof that if you do these things it works.

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Kayjay2e's avatar
Kayjay2e
1d

Thanks for organizing and documenting.

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