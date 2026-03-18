The Brockovich Report

The Brockovich Report

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Pat Browne's avatar
Pat Browne
15h

You may find this useful https://data.carbonmapper.org/#10.09/34.254/-119.07

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Indigenous18,000's avatar
Indigenous18,000
2h

What about, Chemtrails? The U S. military are spraying them over AZ.

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